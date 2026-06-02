New Beach to Transform Woody Point Foreshore as Part of Major Coastal Resilience Project

More than 2000 tonnes of sand will create a 60-metre beach at Woody Point, complementing a 331-metre seawall upgrade and accessibility improvements, set to open by mid-2027.

Greater Brisbane is set to welcome a new beach as part of a major coastal protection project, with over 2000 tonnes of sand being spread along the Redcliffe Peninsula coast at Woody Point .

The approximately 60-metre stretch of sand, located near the TS Moreton Cadets site, is a key component of the Crockatt Park seawall upgrade and is scheduled to open when the broader project concludes in mid-2027. Construction crews have already begun work on this long-term initiative, designed to reinforce the shoreline against erosion and increasingly severe weather events while simultaneously enhancing public access to the waterfront.

Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery expressed enthusiasm for the project, noting that it will increase the number of beaches along the region's coastline to 17. It is rare to announce a new beach, making this a particularly exciting development for the community, he said. The wider project encompasses a 331-metre stepped concrete seawall, to be built in stages between Woody Point Jetty and the Woody Point boat ramp, with an expected design life of 100 years.

Funding for the endeavor comes from the federal government's Disaster Ready Fund and the City of Moreton Bay, positioning it as a crucial step towards strengthening coastal resilience. Federal Emergency Management Minister Kristy McBain highlighted the collaboration with Queensland to prioritize infrastructure capable of withstanding future disasters. We are working closely with the Queensland government to deliver projects like this that will fortify communities ahead of future disaster events, she stated.

Federal Labor Petrie MP Emma Comer, the local member, noted that the $4.5 million Commonwealth contribution to the Crockatt Park project is part of a larger $7.5 million package aimed at combating coastal erosion across the region. Local councillor Karl Winchester emphasized that the new beach will help activate the foreshore, boosting the peninsula's appeal and providing a fresh recreational space.

I know locals and visitors alike will appreciate this new beach that will add to the seaside charm of our much-loved Redcliffe peninsula, he said. In addition to the beach itself, the project includes accessibility upgrades to broaden public use of the foreshore.

A planned new staircase with handrails will support people with disabilities in reaching areas that are currently difficult to access, while a textured shoreline will serve as a visual and tactile guide for individuals who are blind or have low vision. The Crockatt Park project is part of a suite of coastal work either underway or recently completed across the Moreton Bay region.

In Deception Bay, a section of seawall along Captain Cook Parade is being rebuilt, and in Scarborough, stabilization work along the Flinders Parade cliffs has been completed to prevent further erosion. Work on the Woody Point site is expected to continue through the year, with the new beach opening once the full upgrade is finished. This initiative not only protects the coastline but also enriches the community's connection to the water, promising a vibrant future for the Redcliffe Peninsula





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New Beach Coastal Resilience Woody Point Moreton Bay Seawall Upgrade

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