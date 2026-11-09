Brisbane Airport Noise Plan Offers Respite to 482,000 Residents

Airservices Australia released five flightpath options for public consultation that could give about 482,000 Brisbane residents respite from aircraft noise, while discarding two consultant-backed concepts.

Airservices Australia has released five flightpath options for public consultation that could provide scheduled respite from aircraft noise to about 482,000 Brisbane residents. A further 139,000 residents could see reduced noise through higher altitudes and smoother descents.

The options form the final package of the Noise Action Plan for Brisbane Airport and were released on Monday. The proposals include two noise-sharing runway operation concepts and three arrival flightpath changes designed to keep aircraft higher over residential areas for longer. One proposal would give some suburbs regular breaks from arriving aircraft by directing planes to just one runway on northerly wind days.

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Flightpath Options for Brisbane

Airservices estimated this could be used on about 100 weekdays a year when traffic and weather conditions allowed. A second proposal would extend those respite periods by allowing more departing aircraft to use over-water runway ends, potentially delaying the need to return to normal runway operations. The remaining proposals focus on keeping aircraft higher as they approach the airport.

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One would let planes arriving from the south and east at night stay hundreds of metres higher over existing flight paths, benefiting about 50,000 residents. Another would do the same for nighttime arrivals from the north and west. A third would permanently raise aircraft altitudes on several arrival routes from the north and west during both day and night operations, reducing the time aircraft spend flying level over populated areas.

Airservices Australia program delivery head Donna Marshall said the options present a real opportunity for noise improvements. Marshall said new runway-aligned communities, subject to both arrival and departure operations, could receive respite from arrivals between peak traffic periods on an alternating basis with legacy runway communities. She said communities north and west of the airport, overflown by aircraft arriving to the new runway, could also experience lower noise levels from increased flightpath altitudes and smoother descent profiles.

Consultant Review and Rejected Concepts

Some of these communities could also benefit from respite options. The options emerged from a detailed review by aviation consultancy Trax International, which examined Brisbane's complex airspace system and assessed 17 concepts aimed at reducing aircraft noise impacts. Trax identified seven concepts as viable for further consideration, but Airservices ultimately narrowed that list to five, discarding two options its own consultants found technically feasible. One rejected concept was a broader noise-sharing plan known as Concept 10, which Trax found viable.

It would have provided predictable respite in both northerly and southerly wind conditions by alternating all four of Brisbane Airport's segregated runway modes. The report found it would offer the most comprehensive respite arrangement and could operate regardless of wind direction. Airservices rejected it after concluding the new departure routes required would newly affect about 136,000 residents. Those newly affected residents would include people in Coorparoo, Holland Park, Salisbury, Macgregor, Parkinson, Browns Plains, Regents Park and Boronia Heights.

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Rejected Noise Plans and Airspace

The report estimated about 198,700 people would be exposed to aircraft noise events above 60 decibels beneath one proposed new route, compared with about 41,700 beneath the existing path. Another rejected proposal would have diverted some non-jet aircraft onto a new approach path from the north. Airservices found it would affect about 70,000 residents while delivering benefits for only a handful of flights. Trax found there was little uncommitted airspace in south-east Queensland.

Brisbane operations are constrained by Defence airspace around Amberley and offshore training areas, airports at the Gold and Sunshine coasts, general aviation operations at Archerfield and existing air traffic control systems. Trax also examined seven broader airspace redesign concepts, including rerouting departures over Moreton Bay, using Amberley airspace for civil arrivals and relocating Sunshine Coast traffic to improve Brisbane operations. None were considered viable. Public consultation on the five shortlisted options will run until December 13. After that, Airservices planned to determine whether any proposals should proceed.