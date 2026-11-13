Russell Brand Faces New Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Six Women as Police Investigate

Six more women have accused Russell Brand of sexual misconduct, and London's Metropolitan Police are investigating new criminal allegations after his rape sentencing.

Six more women have accused Russell Brand of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour, according to an investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times. The new allegations emerged after Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on Monday for raping a 21-year-old fan and sexually assaulting three women between 2004 and 2009.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor was cleared of two further charges of rape and one of attempted indecent assault at Southwark Crown Court in London. London's Metropolitan Police are investigating new criminal allegations against Brand after more women came forward with claims of sexual misconduct and rape. Police said several people contacted them following Brand's trial and sentencing to provide information or report a potential criminal allegation.

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The Metropolitan Police have not released further details about the nature of the new claims or how many people have come forward. The Times reported that a woman said she had an on-off relationship with Brand in the late 2000s after a professional meeting at his London home. On one occasion, she said they were in bed together when he moved to initiate sex. Having noticed he was not wearing a condom, she said she asked him to stop.

Women Detail New Allegations

She told the Times: And then he was very close, on top of me, and sort of pushing, but I knew he didn't have a condom on and I said: No, stop, and I started to sort of try and move. And that wasn't happening. She added she decided at that moment that I'm not going to fight because who knows what he could do.

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After the alleged incident, she said Brand apologised to her in person and by text message. I justified it in my head by saying to myself: at least he admitted it. Another woman who encountered Brand when she was queueing to meet him with a friend in 2007 aged 19 said she told him during sex: It's painful, according to the report. She alleged he would not stop, adding: And then it gets worse and it's really painful.

And I say stop and he doesn't stop. The woman claimed he said afterwards: Tonight was consensual. Nobody did anything they didn't want to do. Brand is also accused of misconduct by a fan, then in her late 20s, who met him after he performed at The Chapel venue in San Francisco in 2013.

She claimed he manhandled her and forced his hand down her trousers, telling the Times: I didn't resist. I just sort of let it happen. Another woman, then in her mid-twenties, said Brand approached her in 2005 at a music festival and told her: Please I just need to have sex with you, I will pay you.

Further Misconduct Claims Emerge

According to the Times investigation, Brand is also accused of misconduct by a woman who was in her late 20s when she won a BBC 6 Music competition and was invited as a guest on his show in 2006. After seeing each other sporadically for the next year, she claimed the comedian told her to lick a toilet seat at his house and got angry when she refused, adding: He seemed pissed off that I wouldn't let him humiliate me.

Another woman, who worked at a London venue Brand visited regularly in 2015, said a member of Brand's staff told her there: Russell wants you and said: He's in the disabled toilets. She said when she went in the lights were off and Brand claimed he wanted toilet paper, but grabbed her when she went to hand it to him. The new allegations could not be reported until his criminal case ended to avoid prejudicing proceedings.

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The Times reported that extensive steps were taken to corroborate the claims and that none of the sources were paid. The newspapers reported that Brand was approached for comment via legal representatives after his conviction on Monday. His lawyer reportedly said he would consider injunctive relief but did not send any response to the allegations despite being given additional time and an agreed deadline passing. Brand has previously denied wrongdoing and claimed all his relationships were consensual.

Brand's representatives did not respond to the new allegations. Justice Joel Bennathan denounced Brand's casual and arrogant disregard towards any woman who said no to him, and the series of lies he told in testimony denying assaults that dated back to 2004. The court found him guilty of attacking four of six complainants.

The actor-comedian, known for outrageous stand-up routines and behaviour on television and radio, as well as battles with drugs and alcohol, had maintained his innocence and testified that all his encounters were consensual. Justice Bennathan addressed Brand directly during sentencing: About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous. You were clever, and in many people's eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator.

Brand Sentencing and Reactions

He continued: Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed, whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent. The prime minister, Andy Burnham, has said the media industry needs to look at itself and step forward to protect women and girls following Brand's rape conviction and allegations of sexual misconduct made against the comedian David Walliams.

Brand's conviction, as well as his fresh allegations and police investigation, has spotlighted the behaviour of prominent men towards young, impressionable women. This week, a Times and ITV investigation named British comedian and author David Walliams as the high-profile person alleged to have preyed on and groomed young women and teenagers for sex, following an attempted injunction.

The investigation into Walliams is separate from the Brand case but has drawn further attention to issues of sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. The new allegations against Brand come as he begins his prison sentence. Brand, who has been a prominent figure in British comedy and entertainment for two decades, now faces a lengthy prison term while additional investigations proceed.