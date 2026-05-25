New Details Emerge in Investigation into Police Officer Deaths

The Coroners Court of Victoria has heard new details in the investigation into the deaths of three police officers in regional Victoria last year. The case has raised questions about the handling of the search warrant and the response of the police officers involved.

New details have emerged in the investigation into the deaths of three police officers in regional Victoria last year, including the words spoken by the alleged killer, Dezi Freeman , as he stood over the bodies of Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart and Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson.

Freeman, who was being investigated for child sexual abuse at the time, shot and killed the two officers in a shootout on August 26, 2025, before later taking his own life in March. The Coroners Court of Victoria heard on Monday that the confrontation began when police arrived at the Porepunkah property where Freeman was living with his wife and young children to execute a search warrant.

Freeman, who was armed with a shotgun, opened fire on the officers, killing two and injuring two others. The court also heard that Freeman had claimed he shot the officers in self-defence, but the coroner said this was not supported by the evidence. The investigation into the deaths of the three officers is ongoing, with a coroner's court hearing scheduled for later this year.

The case has raised questions about the handling of the search warrant and the response of the police officers involved. The coroner's court is expected to examine the actions of the police officers and the decision-making process that led to the confrontation. The investigation is also looking into the circumstances surrounding Freeman's death, including the use of police-issued guns and the handling of the standoff. The case has sparked widespread outrage and calls for greater accountability from law enforcement agencies.

The coroner's court is expected to deliver its findings in the coming months





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Dezi Freeman Police Officer Deaths Search Warrant Coroner's Court Investigation

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