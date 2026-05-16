New Donation Laws in the Making for Victoria Amid High Court Ruling

The Allan government is working to draft new donation laws after the High Court ruling that found previous laws unconstitutional. Pending legislation is expected to be presented to parliament next month, but there are doubts about the constitutionality of the proposed laws and potential legal challenges.

The Allan government is currently working to create new donation laws following the recent High Court ruling. The court found that the existing donation laws were unconstitutional and without any laws in place, foreign donations continue to influence Victorian politics.

With no donation laws in place, the stability of the state's electoral system is at risk, as the government seeks to devise a constitutionally sound donations regime ahead of the upcoming state election in November. The interim period before the new laws are enacted is considered a 'crisis situation' that has raised concerns among integrity experts





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donation Laws Donations Foreign Donations Australian Greens Victorian Greens Political Parties Campaign Donations Election Regulations Legal Challenges Constitutional Issues

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Court rejects northern cattle industry's appeal over impact of live export banAustralia's northern cattle industry says it is 'deeply disappointed' by a Federal Court decision to dismiss its appeal over compensation for the 2011 live export ban.

Read more »

Google takes fight to Apple, Microsoft with new high-end laptopsThe web giant’s new line of Googlebook laptops will bring Gemini AI to the laptop in an attempt to compete with Apple’s MacBook and Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs.

Read more »

Transgender Woman's Landmark Discrimination Suit Victory Increased by Appeal CourtA transgender woman who won a landmark discrimination suit against a social media app marketed as a 'women-only safe space' has had her victory increased by an appeal court and her damages doubled.

Read more »

Property Developer's Massive Donation Sparks Controversy Over Influence in QueenslandA property developer has paid 50,000 dollars for lunch with the Queensland Deputy Premier, raising questions about political donations and land development approvals.

Read more »