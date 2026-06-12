New Eateries in Hobart and its Surrounds

Hobart and its surrounds are experiencing a surge in new eateries, with several establishments opening their doors to serve a range of cuisines.

Hobart and its surrounds are experiencing a surge in new eateries , with several establishments opening their doors to serve a range of cuisines. The team behind the popular South Hobart cafe Bear With Me has opened a new eatery, In Good Company, which serves South-East Asian-style share plates and sub-$23 cocktails.

The restaurant is located just down from the Wrest Point Casino and offers a variety of dishes, including school prawns, kingfish sashimi, and a vibrant red curry with duck and lychees. For cooler nights or crisp Hobart mornings, the outside concrete bench seat is heated, providing a comfortable spot to enjoy a meal.

The restaurant is frequented by locals and visitors alike, who come to sample the generous and friendly hospitality and to enjoy the ocean-centric dishes celebrating hyper-locally sourced produce and house-preserved treats. Befitting its name and seaside location, the dishes incorporate elements of salt, such as the made-fresh-each-day sea salt focaccia and the kingfish ceviche with confit tomatoes. The pickles, tinctures, and jams are all made on site to minimize waste and maximize seasonal flavor.

South Australia's Bird in Hand has reimagined the restaurant, event space, and kiosk at the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, cementing the family-owned winery's expansion into Tasmania. The light, bright atrium-like dining room is shouldered by a wide deck, offering stunning views of the gardens.

During the day, an oversized chair on the deck is the perfect spot to soak up midday sun with a thick-cut slice of sourdough topped with chicken liver parfait or a hunk of succulent wood-fired pork belly that's been lightly kissed with a torch. Smith Street, a new eatery in the brainchild of two mates, has popped up with a menu blasting snackable Asian-inspired treats.

Curls of puffy crackle, salty fried pinkeye potatoes, fat triangles of crisped-up onigiri, and fire-licked skwers of hanger steak with homegrown wasabi are just a few of the dishes on offer. The food matches a similarly influenced cocktail menu, and it's walk-ins only. Australian whisky pioneer Lark Distillery has just relaunched its flagship bar with a new creative concept, Gotham, promising a 'darker pulse' for the drinking den.

New dishes include wagyu tartare and white anchovy gildas punctuated by goat's curd-stuffed olives; live jazz will pump on Wednesday nights; and the happy hour line-up features martinis and oysters beneath the pristine sounds of custom, locally made Pitt & Giblin speakers that mimic colours and textures of the famed whisky barrels. It's all about the slice at this pizzeria in Salamanca, which turns out thin, wide wedges of New York-style pizza from 3pm beneath a glittering disco ball.

Speakers hang over the bar and that's because music plays a big part here - DJs spin vinyl until the late hours - and so do the cocktails, from dirty martinis stuffed with olives to passionfruit margaritas with jalapeno-infused tequila. Party on with the pizza: say a slice of pepperoni or spicy sausage with whipped ricotta, delivered with slick, smooth service.

This waterfront drinks-and-nibbles spot - once a seafood processor - is the latest addition to Bicheno, a two-hour-and-twenty-minute drive up the east coast. It joins the likes of other culinary-minded eaters where they're best found: by the ocean. A seat on the pebbled patio or a picnic table overlooking wildlife refuge Governors Island and 'the gulch' deliver glittering waterfront views and peachy sunsets. There are equally gorgeous local oysters, cheese boards, and wine by Apsley Gorge Vineyard.

You're steps from Waubs Harbour Distillery and Bicheno's famed Lobster Shack, so get your fill. In Raneleagh, a 35-minute drive from Hobart in the Huon Valley, this restored timber hops kiln now sports afternoon platters featuring Tasmanian producers, especially Bruny Island Cheese & Beer Co., vinegar professional Wild Mother, and winemakers Haddow & Dineen. Enjoy in the 'round' room of the hexagonal structure or, if the sunshine plays ball, among established trees in the surrounding garden





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Hobart New Eateries South-East Asian-Style Share Plates Cocktails Gotham Lark Distillery Pizzeria Salamanca Bicheno Waterfront Drinks-And-Nibbles Spot

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