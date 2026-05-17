New Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Ituri Province Reported with 87 Deaths, 336 Suspected Cases - Description of the outbreak, deaths, suspected cases, and response efforts by the World Health Organization, Africa CDC, and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) health officials.

The latest Ebola outbreak in Congo's Ituri province has resulted in 87 reported deaths and over 336 suspected cases. The initial outbreak occurred in Mongwalu health zone and later spread to Rwampara and Bunia, the main city of Ituri province. The returning of an Ebola patient from Uganda to Congo, who died in Kampala, sparked the outbreak. As a result, the World Health Organization declared the situation a public health emergency but not a pandemic emergency yet.

Of the 87 deaths, 57 are in the Mongwalu health zone, 27 in the Rwampara health zone and three in Bunia , Ituri 's main city. The World Health Organization has called the outbreak a public health emergency but says it does not yet meet epidemic criteria.

At least 87 deaths have been reported in Congo's new Ebola disease outbreak in eastern Ituri province, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It warned of an "active community transmission" as health workers raced to intensify screening and contact tracing to contain the disease





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Ebola Congo Bunia Ituri Mongwalu Rwampara World Health Organization Africa Centers For Disease Control And Prevent Bundibugyo Strain Contact Tracing Suspected New Cases Community Transmission Virus Variant Lethality Rate Previous Outbreaks Democratic Republic Of Congo Close Proximity To Uganda And South Sudan Kinshasa Kampala Kibuli Muslim Hospital Islamic State-Backed Militants

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