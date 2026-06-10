New Footage Challenges Israeli Military Account of Infant's Death in West Bank

Video released by B'Tselem shows the Abu Haikal family car stopped before soldiers opened fire, contradicting IDF claims of an accelerating vehicle and prompting calls for accountability.

New video evidence released by the Israeli human‑rights organization B'Tselem appears to contradict the official account given by the Israel Defense Forces for the fatal shooting of seven‑month‑old Sam Abu Haikal in the West Bank .

The footage shows the Abu Haikal family car slowing to a stop beside a roadside military post in Hebron after being ordered to halt. Contrary to the IDF's claim that a vehicle was accelerating toward soldiers and that they responded with single shots, the video captures the vehicle already stationary, several metres away from the soldiers, before the gunfire erupts.

B'Tselem states that the scene demonstrates that the soldiers opened fire without any imminent threat, and that the car posed no danger to them. In a second clip obtained by the same organization, the aftermath of the attack is documented. Fahed Abu Haikal is seen cradling his infant son, Sam, whose head is bleeding, while his wife, Daniyah, also injured, lies on the ground nearby.

The father explains that a bullet that passed through his hand struck the baby, who was being held by his mother in the back seat. The family, which also includes an eleven‑year‑old son and Abu Haikal's mother, had been traveling through the city when soldiers stopped them.

According to Fahed Abu Haikal, the driver complied with the soldiers' command: the car was brought to a complete stop, the driver placed his hands on the steering wheel, and only then the soldiers opened fire. He emphasizes that there was no checkpoint, only soldiers standing on the street, and that the vehicle was completely stationary when the shots were fired.

The video, though silent, appears to corroborate his testimony, showing the soldiers remaining in place while civilians rush to aid the wounded family. No Israeli personnel are shown attempting to provide assistance to the parents or the infant, underscoring the perception of indifference. The incident has reignited criticism of Israel's rules of engagement and the accountability of its security forces.

Since the outbreak of the Hamas‑Israel war in October 2023, at least 240 Palestinian children and 49 adults have been killed in the occupied West Bank, according to local rights groups. Reports from the Israeli watchdog Yesh Din reveal that between 2016 and 2024, out of 2,427 complaints alleging misconduct by Israeli soldiers, fewer than one percent resulted in indictments.

B'Tselem's executive director Yuli Novak warned that the relative immunity enjoyed by the Israeli military fosters a climate in which Palestinian lives are treated as disposable, even the life of a seven‑month‑old baby. In response to public outcry, the Israeli Military Police announced on Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the soldier who fired at the Abu Haikal family's vehicle, though no details about potential disciplinary actions have been disclosed.

The case continues to draw international attention as advocates call for a transparent judicial process and for systematic reform of the rules governing the use of lethal force in occupied territories





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

West Bank Human Rights Israel Defense Forces Civilian Casualties Military Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Divers Capture First-Ever Footage of Adult Great White Shark in MediterraneanA team of divers led by the Healthy Seas Foundation has captured what they believe is the first-ever underwater footage of an adult great white shark in the Mediterranean. The sighting occurred while the team was recovering abandoned fishing nets from a shipwreck in the Strait of Sicily.

Read more »

Divers capture ‘insane’ rare footage of great white shark in MediterraneanThe surprise encounter – believed to be the first-ever adult great white filmed underwater in the region – occurred as a team removed abandoned fishing nets from a shipwreck near Sicily.

Read more »

Divers capture ‘insane’ rare footage of great white shark in MediterraneanThe surprise encounter – believed to be the first-ever adult great white filmed underwater in the region – occurred as a team removed abandoned fishing nets from a shipwreck near Sicily.

Read more »

Palestinians trapped between Israeli forces and Hamas rule, report findsA UN report finds that Palestinians are being subjected to 'mass atrocities' by Israeli forces and being 'violently repressed and controlled by the very faction that claims to govern them'.

Read more »