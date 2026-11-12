New Insurance Rules for Homebirths to Cripple Provider Availability

Mandatory insurance changes in 2027 require endorsed midwives only. Rural practitioners warn of halved caseloads and increased costs for families seeking private homebirth services.

From 2027, the availability of private homebirth services in Australia faces a significant contraction due to new mandatory insurance requirements under the Commonwealth's Midwife Professional Indemnity Scheme. Only midwives with additional clinical endorsement will qualify for the necessary coverage, a shift that has triggered immediate backlash from practitioners and advocacy groups who fear it will limit choice and safety.

Insurance Eligibility Shifts to Endorsed Practitioners Only

The regulatory change mandates that from 2027, only privately practising midwives who hold endorsement status will be eligible for insurance to conduct homebirths. Currently, registered health practitioners are legally required to hold Professional Indemnity Insurance, but privately practising midwives were historically exempt because no suitable insurance product existed for them. Endorsement is a higher clinical qualification held by approximately five per cent of the workforce. It requires extra study and the completion of five thousand clinical hours.

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Rural Midwives Warn of Drastic Caseload Reductions

Practitioners in regional areas are already adjusting their business models in anticipation of the new rules. Regional NSW midwife Natasha Martin stated she will have to halve her caseload and increase prices when the federal changes take effect. Although Ms Martin is endorsed and insured, she noted that a second midwife is legally required to attend private homebirths. Furthermore, none of the six women she previously assisted qualified for the new criteria. She has two employees working towards endorsement but expressed doubt that their status will be finalized by January.

Health Minister Acknowledges Potential Perverse Outcomes

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park acknowledged concerns raised by the community regarding the impact of these regulations. In comments shared with the ABC last week, Mr Park agreed that while the intent is risk management and safety, the policy could lead to unintended negative consequences. He described the potential outcomes as perverse, indicating a recognition that the strict eligibility criteria might not achieve the desired public health benefits. A spokesperson for the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing noted that consensus among state health ministers is required for any decisions about indemnity insurance under national law.

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Advocacy Groups Fear Rise in Unassisted Freebirths

The College of Midwives reported that two-thirds of their members are considering reducing caseloads or closing practices entirely due to the changes. Chief midwife Kelley Lennon warned that the restrictions could drive women toward freebirth, which is undertaken without any medical professionals present. The College argues that women are not choosing this path by preference but due to lack of accessible, affordable care. Ms Lennon disagreed with the assertion that endorsed midwives provide superior emergency care, stating that registered midwives are fully trained to respond to emergencies during homebirth.

Unclear Accountability for Insurance Eligibility Criteria

Responsibility for limiting the insurance scheme to endorsed midwives remains unclear among government bodies. Medical Insurance Group Australia, contracted by the Commonwealth, stated that eligibility is set by the federal government. Conversely, the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia claimed the insurer determines eligibility. The College is calling for insurance to be expanded to include registered midwives or for the endorsement standard to be revised. The NSW Health Minister has strongly recommended that all women birth with a registered maternity care provider to ensure safety.