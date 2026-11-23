The Lane House, a mixed-use development by Perri and Pellicano with apartments and a private members club, has opened on Bennetts Lane in Melbourne CBD, offering a new style of apartment hotel.

The Lane House has opened on Bennetts Lane in the heart of Melbourne CBD, bringing a new style of apartment hotel to the city's laneways.

It is the accommodation component of a mixed-use development by Melbourne property groups Perri and Pellicano. Designed by architectural practice fjcstudio, the project combines offices, hospitality, retail, wellness facilities and accommodation. The developers describe the result as a vertical village. The Lane House offers the independence of apartment living alongside the facilities of a boutique hotel and private club.

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Pellicano Brings New Life To Laneway

It is part of a much bigger project that is bringing new life to one of Melbourne's lesser-known laneways. Opened in October, the development also takes in neighbouring Davisons Place. Original bluestone, brick and timber are incorporated into the project, connecting it to the area's history. Pellicano was established as a family bricklaying business in 1967 and has grown into a substantial privately owned property developer.

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Its interests extend from conventional residential and commercial projects to build-to-rent housing and its Rambla brand of apartment hotels. The Bennetts Lane project brings this Melbourne outfit together with the city's signature laneways. Accommodation at The Lane House ranges from 26-square-metre studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments. Interiors are contemporary and understated, with warm neutral tones, timber finishes and contemporary furnishings.

All apartments have kitchens and laundry facilities. The apartments are suitable for anything from a weekend city break to an extended stay of several months. Extra touches include Lavazza coffee machines, Goldfield and Banks bathroom amenities and Australian-made beds. But it is the facilities beyond the apartment door that distinguish The Lane House from the traditional serviced-apartment model.

Private Club And Wellness Facilities Inside

Guests have access to The Lane Club, a private members' facility. The club includes a fully equipped gym, Pilates spaces and a bathhouse with sauna, steam room and cold plunge. There is also a lounge and meeting facilities that provide the option of working or socialising without leaving the building. Food and drink are integrated into the precinct rather than confined to a conventional hotel restaurant.

Italian-inspired TiVo Lounge provides a place for an aperitivo. Breakfast can be ordered from Melbourne favourite Operator Diner and delivered directly to the apartment. Cobb Lane bakery is also nearby. Bennetts Lane sits between the bustling retail and dining precincts of the CBD and the quieter streets towards the inner-city suburb of Carlton.

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Melbourne's theatres, restaurants, galleries and public transport are all within easy reach. The humble serviced apartment has come a long way. The practical choice of corporate travellers and families has been reinvented as a sophisticated alternative to the traditional hotel, with designer interiors, wellness facilities and even private members' clubs. Arguably, London laid the blueprint.

Melbourne Joins Global Apartment Hotel Trend

At the very least, it has embraced the concept enthusiastically, with properties such as The Other House, now closed, and The July combining the comforts of home with the indulgences of a luxury hotel. Now Melbourne is getting in on the act. TFE Hotels is making a major investment in the refurbishment of its Adina apartment hotels, including its Melbourne CBD property.

Newer arrivals such as Lanson Place Parliament Gardens, which opened in 2024, have taken a more luxurious approach to apartment accommodation. With its private members' club, The Lane House goes even further in the provision of luxury add-ons, suggesting there is still room for reinvention.