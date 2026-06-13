New Non-Invasive Blood Test Could Detect Thousands of Genetic Conditions in Fetuses

A new maternal blood test, non-invasive foetal sequencing (NIFS), can detect thousands of serious genetic conditions using foetal DNA in the mother's bloodstream. Researchers say it could reduce the need for invasive screening like amniocentesis, which carries a small risk of miscarriage. In a study, the test matched invasive methods with 95-99% accuracy for genetic variants.

A new maternal blood test that can detect thousands of serious genetic conditions in the developing foetus could limit the need for invasive screening during pregnancy, according to scientists.

The technique, known as non-invasive foetal sequencing (NIFS), relies on detecting tiny fragments of a foetus's DNA that circulate in the mother's bloodstream during pregnancy. Using advanced sequencing and computational methods, researchers were able to identify a high proportion of genetic conditions such as cystic fibrosis, Noonan syndrome, and achondroplasia, which are currently only reliably diagnosed via amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling (CVS).

These invasive procedures carry a small risk of miscarriage, about one in 200 for amniocentesis, and can cause stress and anxiety for expectant parents. The new test could serve as a safer, equally accurate screening tool for all pregnancies, according to Dr Christopher Whelan of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. In a validation study presented at a conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, the researchers tested NIFS on 565 pregnancies at an average of 17 weeks of gestation.

By sequencing foetal DNA fragments and using advanced computing, they identified genetic variants across nearly 23,000 genes in each foetus. Comparing their results with those from invasive methods, they found that NIFS detected 95 to 99 percent of the genetic variants found by amniocentesis or CVS and more than 97 percent of clinically relevant variants.

Dr Whelan noted that the test can detect the majority of conditions on major newborn sequencing panels, including over 2,500 genes on the Genomics England foetal anomalies panel. Examples include Stickler syndrome, Charge syndrome, and many rare disorders where early diagnosis could change pregnancy management or newborn care. Prof Alexandre Reymond of the University of Lausanne, who was not involved in the research, called it a 'tour de force' that could change reproductive medicine forever.

He emphasised that sequencing the entire genome of a foetus without direct sampling opens up treatment and prevention opportunities. Currently, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is limited to a few chromosomal abnormalities like Down syndrome. NIFS expands this to a much broader range of single-gene disorders. The study represents a significant step forward in prenatal genomics.

The researchers plan to conduct larger trials to validate the test's performance across diverse populations. If successful, NIFS could become a standard part of prenatal care, providing parents with crucial information while minimizing risks.

However, some experts urge caution. Prof Angus Clarke, a clinical geneticist at Cardiff University, described the work as a 'very impressive technical feat' but warned that using the test for exploratory screening could uncover genes of unknown significance. This could cause huge anxiety for parents and potentially lead to unnecessary medical surveillance and interventions. He said that putting parents in a position where they receive uncertain results can create more problems than solutions.

The researchers envision NIFS primarily as a frontline test for cases where ultrasound or other screening suggests an anomaly, rather than for routine screening of all pregnancies. As the technology develops, balancing the benefits of early diagnosis against the risks of uncertainty will be crucial. The test is non-invasive and could reduce the number of invasive procedures performed, which currently have limited uptake due to risks and costs.

Further studies with larger populations are needed to confirm the accuracy and reliability before widespread clinical adoption. The potential for incidental findings and variants of uncertain significance raises ethical questions. Guidelines will be needed to ensure that results are communicated appropriately and that parents receive adequate counseling. The balance between providing useful information and causing unnecessary worry will be a key challenge as this technology moves forward





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