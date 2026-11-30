All Australian treasurers are expected to approve a single national electrical licence on Tuesday, ending up to 126 separate licences and saving the sector tens of millions of dollars a year.

Australian treasurers are expected to sign off on Tuesday on a plan to create a single national electrical licence, ending more than a century of red tape and saving the sector tens of millions of dollars a year.

The reform would allow electricians to move freely across the country to work on data centres and new homes without complying with up to 126 separate licences. The hope is to have the new system in place in the first half of 2028. A plan for a single licensing system for the nation's electricians is in sight. It's only taken 100 years.

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Electrician Shortage Boosts AI Construction

It would provide a valuable staffing boost to the AI construction boom. Estimates suggest the country needs an extra 13,280 electricians by 2030 for new data centres, on top of the 60,000 needed for the nation's energy and new housing construction projects. A Productivity Commission study commissioned by Treasurer Jim Chalmers last year found that if states recognised all electricians' licences it would deliver benefits of between $51 million and $62 million a year.

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The change would replace the current patchwork of systems under which a licensed electrician in one state or territory needs special training and licensing if they have work in another part of the country. The licences can cost thousands of dollars and take months to be processed. There are also costs to electrical firms that have to cover the expense of their staff carrying out necessary training before they can get to work on a project.

Business groups, unions, regulators and Treasury have been working for several months on what would be the broad outline of a single electrical licence. That outline will go to state and territory treasurers on Tuesday. Ahead of the meeting, National Electrical and Communications Association chief executive officer Stewart Joyce said a single licence would go some way towards dealing with a national shortage of electricians while reducing costs on those in the sector.

He said a single licence should set a benchmark for safety, technical competency, productivity and workplace mobility, arguing that Australians deserved the same high standard of electrical work no matter where they lived.

Union Leaders Support National Licence

"Australia needs more electricians, not more regulatory barriers. With the demands of housing, electrification, renewable energy and data centres, this reform could not come at a more critical time," he told this masthead.

"As an electrician, I know firsthand how frustrating it is that a trade qualification recognised in one state does not automatically allow you to work in another. Australia needs one national electrical licence, and NECA strongly supports the federal government in making this a reality.

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" Electrical Trades Union national secretary Michael Wright said it was vital that state treasurers ended a century of red tape that costs workers and contractors time and money. "This is a litmus test for the federation. If we can't solve something like this, what can we do?

" he said. "It's not fair. It's just stupid. If you're working in Tweed Heads, it makes no sense that if you go 50 metres north you need a new licence and you increase the risk of being sued for not doing the 'right thing'.

" Wright said the issue was particularly important given the growing demand for electricians around the country to deal with the current AI data centre boom. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released last week highlighted the surge in electrical equipment being installed across the country. In the September quarter, businesses in the information and telecommunications sector spent a record $8.1 billion on new equipment which was mostly computer servers.

Data Centre Demand Drives Reform

It was a 200 per cent increase over the past year and a 1520 per cent jump since 2023. A typical data centre employs about 1600 electricians at the peak of construction. But larger data centres are being approved which require up to 2500 electricians. Wright urged treasurers to agree on the plan for a national licence and not to delay getting it in place ready for 2028.

A national electrical licence is expected to be the starting point for a range of other trades' licences that would be uniform across the country. The Productivity Commission estimates single licences across all high-risk occupations would deliver a $1 billion a year benefit to the country.