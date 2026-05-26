New Renders of Inner-City Complex Unveiled

The dual structures at 10 Lyons Terrace in Windsor will have glass-walled commercial spaces on the ground floor with apartments above. The site – just under four kilometres from the CBD – currently includes several businesses, and it faces a retail strip with a Chemist Warehouse and Freedom Furniture.

New renders of an inner-city complex with 150 apartments across two buildings have been revealed. The dual structures at 10 Lyons Terrace in Windsor will cover a huge footprint fronting onto Cartwright Street and Lutwyche Road .

The buildings at 10 Lyons Terrace in Windsor will have glass-walled commercial spaces on the ground floor with apartments above. The site – just under four kilometres from the CBD – currently includes several businesses, and it faces a retail strip with a Chemist Warehouse and Freedom Furniture.

Developer Bekaa Group said the buildings would be ‘like a private retreat’, with a 25-metre rooftop pool, a sauna, steam room, cold plunge, outdoor shower, barbeque areas, gym and a private dining space looking towards the city centre. The development was proposed in 2023, but has undergone several redesigns. The new renders were lodged with Brisbane City Council in May alongside architectural plans. The development will cover a huge footprint fronting onto Cartwright Street and Lutwyche Road.

The first building will be seven storeys and the second more than 10. The complex will comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom units. An online listing shows the one-bedroom units will start at $745,000, while the two-bedders will cost more than $1 million





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Inner-City Complex 150 Apartments Two Buildings Cartwright Street Lutwyche Road Brisbane City Council Architectural Plans Private Retreat 25-Metre Rooftop Pool Sauna Steam Room Cold Plunge Outdoor Shower Barbeque Areas Gym Private Dining Space CBD Employment Hubs Lifestyle Precincts Existing Infrastructure Proximity To Brisbane's CBD Key Transport Links Online Listing One-Bedroom Units Two-Bedders One-Bedroom Units Will Start At $745 000 Two-Bedders Will Cost More Than $1 Million

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