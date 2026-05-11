New Report Finds Browse Gas Project Crucial to WA's Net-Zero Emissions Goals

According to modelling commissioned by Woodside Energy, even with the Browse project going ahead, WA would still need to deploy solar, wind and battery projects at unprecedented rates to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as the state's current trajectory falls short of the target. The project offers an additional source of energy that helps manage the delivery and coordination challenges associated with the transition to net-zero.

A new report finds that the proposed Browse gas project would help WA's energy security in meeting net-zero, but solar, wind and battery projects would need to be deployed at unprecedented rates to achieve the target without the Browse project.

The state will fail to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 on its current trajectory, according to modelling commissioned by gas giant Woodside Energy. Australia is bound by federal legislation to reach net-zero by 2050, but WA and the Northern Territory are the only jurisdictions without their own targets to reduce emissions before then





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Browse Gas Project Energy Security Net-Zero Emissions Renewables Solar Wind Battery Projects Wiltshire Project Climate Action Economics Environmental Concerns Government Targets Industry Projections Projections Transition To Net-Zero Emissions Reduction Targets Greens Conservation Council Of WA Wales

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