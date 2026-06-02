New Sandy Beach and Century-Seawall to Protect Woody Point Foreshore

A new 60-metre beach is being created at Woody Point, Redcliffe Peninsula, as part of a major $7.5 million coastal resilience project. The initiative includes constructing a 331-metre stepped seawall with a 100-year design life to combat erosion and improve public foreshore access, with completion set for mid-2027.

The Moreton Bay region is set to gain a new recreational beach as part of a significant coastal protection and foreshore enhancement project at Woody Point on the Redcliffe Peninsula .

Over 2000 tonnes of sand will be used to create a roughly 60-metre stretch of new beach adjacent to the TS Moreton Cadets site. This sand nourishment is a key component of the broader Crockatt Park seawall upgrade, a long-term infrastructure project designed to fortify the shoreline against erosion and the impacts of increasingly severe weather events.

The initiative also prioritises improved and inclusive public access to the foreshore, with the new beach and associated amenities scheduled to open to the public when the entire project reaches completion in mid-2027. Moreton Bay Mayor, Peter Flannery, expressed great enthusiasm for the development, noting the rarity of such an opportunity. He highlighted that the project will increase the total number of beaches along the region's coastline to 17.

The centrepiece of the defence infrastructure is a new 331-metre stepped concrete seawall. This structure will be built in stages along the coast between the Woody Point Jetty and the Woody Point boat ramp. It has been engineered with a design life of a century, underscoring its role as a durable, long-term solution for coastal resilience. The seawall's construction has commenced, with crews now active on site.

The project is a collaborative effort funded by the federal government's Disaster Ready Fund and the City of Moreton Bay. Federal Emergency Management Minister, Kristy McBain, emphasised the national strategy of partnering with states to prioritise infrastructure that can better withstand future disasters, stating that such projects strengthen communities ahead of such events.

The local federal member, Labor MP for Petrie Emma Comer, specified that a $4.5 million contribution from the Commonwealth was part of a larger $7.5 million funding package dedicated to mitigating coastal erosion across the region. Local councillor, Karl Winchester, focused on the community and tourism benefits, stating the new beach will help activate the foreshore, adding to the peninsula's appeal and providing fresh space for recreation.

He also noted that accessibility is a key feature, with plans for a new staircase with handrails to assist people with disabilities in reaching previously difficult areas, and a textured shoreline to serve as a tactile guide for those who are blind or have low vision. This work is part of a wider suite of coastal projects in the Moreton Bay area, including a seawall rebuild in Deception Bay and completed cliff stabilisation in Scarborough, demonstrating a regional commitment to managing coastline vulnerability





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Woody Point Redcliffe Peninsula Moreton Bay Coastal Erosion Seawall Beach Nourishment Coastal Resilience Disaster Ready Fund Crockatt Park Foreshore Access Infrastructure Queensland

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