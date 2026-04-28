New South Wales Launches $820 Million Opal 2.0 Digital Ticketing Overhaul

The New South Wales government has announced a major $820 million upgrade to its public transport system, transitioning from physical Opal cards to a digital ticketing system by 2028. The Opal 2.0 project will introduce real-time information, contactless payments, and improved fare transparency, marking the largest overhaul since the system's launch 13 years ago.

The New South Wales transport network is set to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of Opal 2.0 , a digital ticketing system that will replace the existing physical Opal cards.

The $820 million project, announced by the state government, marks the most substantial overhaul of the public transport system since its inception 13 years ago. Passengers will transition to a fully digital system by 2028, bidding farewell to the plastic Opal cards that have been a staple for commuters. The upgrade includes new Opal readers, real-time information updates, and the elimination of 'phantom buses,' which have long frustrated commuters who rely on accurate service information.

The Opal 2.0 project aims to enhance the overall passenger experience by introducing digital cards, contactless payment technology, and improved fare transparency. According to NSW Transport Secretary Josh Murray, the shift away from physical cards is necessary as the current system, while groundbreaking in its time, has become outdated. Minister for Transport John Graham emphasized that the digital upgrade will provide passengers with real-time data on fares, service disruptions, and crowding levels, making the system more efficient and user-friendly.

The project will also introduce faster and more accurate patronage data, allowing commuters to check how busy their upcoming service will be before boarding. Key features of the Opal 2.0 system include the ability for event-goers to scan QR codes on their tickets at Opal readers for free transport, the installation of 25,000 new Opal readers across rail, metro, bus, light rail, and ferry services, and simplified access to reduced fares through contactless technology.

German company INIT Pty Ltd will implement the Account Based Ticketing system, while Trapeze Group will design the bus transport technology. NSW Premier Chris Minns highlighted that the upgrades will address long-standing issues such as 'phantom buses,' providing commuters with reliable, up-to-date information on bus arrivals.

Additionally, the new system will simplify the ticketing process and introduce automatic digital compensation for service disruptions, eliminating the need for manual refund requests





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Opal 2.0 Digital Ticketing Public Transport NSW Government Transport Upgrades

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