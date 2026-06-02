New York police investigate mysterious cases of people emerging from manholes

New York police are investigating a bizarre mystery involving groups of people emerging from the city's manholes in recent weeks.

New York police investigate mysterious cases of people coming out of manholes. Investigation follows circulation of videos showing groups climbing out of sewer systems across the city at night.

New York police are investigating a bizarre mystery involving groups of people emerging from the city's manholes in recent weeks. The investigation follows the circulation of multiple social media videos showing people climbing out of sewer systems across the city, all in the middle of the night.

The NYPD, to make sure there was not a threat to the public, sent their highly trained Emergency Services Unit officers into the sewer system to make sure nothing nefarious had been left behind by the individuals - nothing was found. The city Environmental Protection Department, which manages the system, also went in and apparently found no damage to the sewer system equipment.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC that one theory investigators are considering is that the men are scouring the system for valuables that get into the sewage. A witness reported seeing eight people remove a maintenance hole cover near McDonald Avenue and Colin Place in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, the individuals were seen emerging from the maintenance hole roughly three hours later.

Video shared on social media showed eight people climbing out of the sewer system and changing clothes beside several parked cars. About two hours after the initial Gravesend report, police received another call about several people entering a maintenance hole near Heyward Street and Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Authorities said the group resurfaced more than two and a half hours later before getting into a car and driving away.

Videoby Williamsburg 365 showed seven people climbing out of the maintenance hole, with the last person closing the cover behind them. The incidents are reminiscent of a similar episode on 5 May, when residents in Astoria, Queens, reported seeing several people open a maintenance hole cover at about 2am near 20th Avenue and 36th Street. NBC New York, witness Aki Jakupovic said: Three random guys walking around in a strange suit, open the sewer, go in like Ninja Turtles.

Surveillance footage obtained by NBC New York showed the men carrying flashlights and wearing hip waders. I was looking at them, they were looking at me, you know, I could tell they were up to no good. They went in there, closed the cover, like, you know, they were never here





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New York Police Mysterious Cases Manholes Sewer Systems Investigation

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