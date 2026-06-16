New Zealand and Iran Share Spoils in Thrilling 2-2 Draw

New Zealand and Iran shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw in their World Cup match, which was overshadowed by political debate.

New Zealand and Iran shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw in their World Cup match, which was overshadowed by political debate. The Kiwis, ranked 85th in the world, took an early lead through Elijah Just in the seventh minute, but Iran equalised in the 32nd minute after Ramin Rezaeian collected a loose ball and hit it into the net.

The match was an open game until the last minute, with both sides creating scoring opportunities. New Zealand are competing in their third World Cup, first since 2010, and are still seeking a first win in the tournament. Iran, who were one of the first teams to qualify for the event, faced doubts over their participation due to the nation's conflict with the US and Israel. The national team moved their base from Arizona to Mexico to avoid further problems.

New Zealand top Group G standings ahead of Iran, but they are both level on one point with Belgium and Egypt. There were also two other draws on Tuesday, with Uruguay salvaging a 1-1 result against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde holding Spain to a shock scoreless draw. Uruguay dominated possession after the interval, with Manuel Ugarte hitting the post with a low effort from distance after an hour.

The pressure finally told with 10 minutes remaining as Araujo steered home an equaliser from close range after Vinas' header had been saved by Al-Owais. Substitute Brian Rodriguez curled an effort wide from the edge of the box as Uruguay sought a winner and Al-Owais made excellent saves from Nicolas de la Cruz and Federico Valverde in added time





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New Zealand Iran World Cup Draw Elijah Just Ramin Rezaeian Manuel Ugarte Uruguay Saudi Arabia Cape Verde Spain

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