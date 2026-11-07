New Zealand Defeats Tonga 34-10 in Rugby League World Cup Semifinal

The Kiwis advance to the World Cup final with a dominant 34-10 victory over Tonga in Newcastle, powered by Kalyn Ponga and a deep forward pack.

New Zealand has secured its place in the Rugby League World Cup final with a commanding 34-10 victory over Tonga in the first semifinal held in Newcastle. The win sets up a championship match for next week, leaving the Kiwis as the clear favorites to claim the title despite the challenges posed by their opponents. The match showcased superior depth and resilience from New Zealand, who overcame harsh weather conditions and a fierce Tonga n defense to dominate the contest.

Kalyn Ponga Leads New Zealand Amidst Physical Adversity

Kalyn Ponga was the standout performer for the Kiwis, demonstrating his readiness to play just three weeks after recovering from a broken arm sustained against Australia. He threw the final pass for Nikora's opening score and forced a critical error from Lehi Hopoate that led to Dane Gagai's try. Ponga finished with three try assists and at least two try-saving tackles, proving his physical recovery was complete. His ability to perform under pressure highlighted his value to the team as they move closer to the Paul Barrier trophy.

Also read New Zealand faces Samoa in Rugby League World Cup semifinal at Hunter Stadium

Powerful Forward Pack Dominates in Severe Weather Conditions

New Zealand's forward pack, led by Erin Clark and Joseph Tapine, displayed the deepest and most effective group in world rugby league. Players like James Fisher-Harris, Naufahu Whyte, and Moses Leota provided crucial support, overpowering Tonga's roughnecks in the tight phases of play. This dominance was essential in the howling gales of Newcastle, which made kicking difficult and tested the mettle of the 29,712 spectators. The Kiwis managed the game's physical toll better, gradually breaking down Tonga's resistance through sheer attrition and tactical superiority.

Jahrome Hughes and Casey McLean Shine in Key Roles

Halfback Jahrome Hughes commanded the attack with precision, utilizing his kicking game to exploit weaknesses in the Tongan defense. His performance was well above that of Isaiya Katoa, providing stability and control as the game progressed. Casey McLean also made a significant impact with his second-half try, carving through the defense of Paul Alamoti. This marked his 16th Test try in just his eighth game, sharing fifth place on the all-time Kiwi scoring list before his 21st birthday.

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Tonga Fails to Capitalize on Crucial Set Pieces and Errors

Tonga struggled to convert promising opportunities into points, missing critical moments that could have shifted the momentum. Lehi Hopoate failed to gather a kick from Jahrome Hughes, and Manly youngster Isaiya Katoa missed an unmarked target after a break. These errors, combined with the inability to handle high balls effectively, allowed New Zealand to maintain their lead. Despite a spirited first half where Tonga showed brutality and brilliance, they lost the war of attrition as the Kiwis rode the wind to victory.

New Zealand Advances to Face Samoa or Australia in Final

The victory propels New Zealand into the final at Lang Park, where they will face either Samoa or Australia. The team's depth in the forward pack and the form of key playmakers position them as strong contenders for the championship. New Zealand will look to build on this performance, leveraging their experienced halfback pairing and young talent to secure the World Cup title. The Kiwis remain focused on their goal, aiming to overcome the final frontier in rugby league's international competition.