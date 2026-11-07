New Zealand Beat Tonga 34-10 to Reach First Rugby League World Cup Final Since 2013

New Zealand scored 22 unanswered points in worsening conditions to beat Tonga 34-10 in Newcastle and book a World Cup final spot, with Kalyn Ponga starring 23 days after breaking his forearm.

New Zealand scored 22 unanswered points in worsening conditions to beat Tonga 34-10 in Newcastle and reach their first Rugby League World Cup final since 2013.

The Kiwis will face either Australia or Samoa next weekend, chasing their first title since 2008. It was in the balance at half-time, with New Zealand ahead by just two points after Tonga underlined why they are now regarded as a new powerhouse of the international game. But as conditions worsened, the Kiwis rose to the occasion and pulled clear.

Also read Rugby League World Cup 2026: How Jason Taumalolo transformed Tonga rugby league, defection from New Zealand

Kalyn Ponga Return Boosts New Zealand Attack

New Zealand's big selection call was to restore Kalyn Ponga at full-back just 23 days after he broke his forearm in the tournament opener. It produced an almost immediate reward as he teed up Briton Nikora for the opening try after five minutes. Tonga roared back with two tries of their own to take the lead. Jojo Fifita scored both, first finishing a wonderful long-range break before powering over from close range to put the Mate Ma'a in front.

Their supporters, who brought so much colour to the tournament, were dreaming of history. As half-time approached, Tonga were dealt a crushing blow. New Zealand reacted to the worsening conditions better, with the kicking games of Jahrome Hughes and Ponga vital. It was Ponga's kick which led to Dane Gagai scoring three minutes before the break.

Advertisement

Jamayne Isaako converted to nudge the Kiwis ahead by two, and from there they did not look back. Isaako was magnificent from the tee, defying the swirling wind and driving rain to convert all four New Zealand tries. New Zealand extended their lead eight minutes after the restart when Casey McLean scored his 18th try in eight Tests with a wonderful finish. Tonga then misjudged a clever Kiwis kick to allow Hughes to score their fourth.

With a 14-point buffer established, the game was in their control. Xavier Willison scored their fifth before the final act also went to New Zealand, as another kick, this time from James Fisher-Harris, was grounded by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Before the first ball was kicked, the teams engaged in a 65-second stare down that became one of the most iconic moments of the tournament.

Haka Stare Down Defines Intense Rivalry

New Zealand finished their traditional Haka, prompting the Tongan players to stand in a line and refuse to move. The tension was finally broken by Kiwis skipper James Fisher-Harris, who rolled his eyes back in a defiant gesture. A raucous crowd of 29,712 spectators braved appalling weather to witness the intense rivalry unfold. Severe weather significantly influenced the match, particularly in the second half.

A super southerly wind wreaked havoc on the kicking game, causing early trouble for Kodi Nikorima at the kick-off, while Isaako used the wind to curl in a stunning conversion. Tonga struggled to contend with the elements, leading to 14 errors and five by Lehi Hopoate alone. Their kicking game frequently failed, with balls going dead or backwards, while New Zealand's crafty halfback Jahrome Hughes exploited the conditions for a superb solo try.

Phoenix Crossland played his first match since receiving a four-match ban for a dangerous hip-drop on Nathan Cleary. His inclusion added significant depth to the New Zealand forward pack, with Ponga and Crossland returning to form to lead the charge against their fierce Pacific rivals. Ponga emerged as the standout player despite suffering a broken left arm less than four weeks prior in the tournament opener.

Whyte Injury Concerns Ahead of World Cup Final

The flashy fullback displayed extraordinary courage, making critical try-saving tackles and providing three try assists, including a vital tackle on Demitric Vaimauga. However, the team faces concerns ahead of the final with star prop Naufahu Whyte failing to finish the game due to an ankle injury. Whyte has been recognized as the best prop forward in the world this year, and his potential absence would be a major blow.

Advertisement

Additionally, James Fisher-Harris was placed on report for a high hit-up, though analysts like David Riccio suggest a lenient approach in this tournament might prevent a suspension. New Zealand must manage these injuries while maintaining their high level of performance. Tonga missed the presence of injured star Robert Toia, who was ruled out due to a knee injury from the previous semi-final.

Casey McLean capitalized on Tonga's defensive vulnerabilities with a try and two significant breaks, highlighting the gaps New Zealand successfully exploited throughout the contest. Few nations have as close a connection to the rise of international rugby league as the Kiwis and Tonga. It was Jason Taumalolo's decision to switch his international allegiance from New Zealand to the Mate Ma'a in 2017 which lit the touchpaper for the rise of nations such as Samoa and Tonga.

Jason Taumalolo Legacy Transformed Pacific Rugby League

He was dubbed a defector but he changed the course of international rugby league for ever. Together, Taumalolo and Tonga created World Cup history weeks later when they became the first tier-two nation to defeat a top-tier side, beating New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup. The rise has been so rapid that we reached this moment with a clear belief that Tonga could repeat the trick and qualify for their first final.

But ultimately, when the stakes are at their highest, the Kangaroos and the Kiwis still have another level to their game. Taumalolo, the architect of Tonga's rise over the past decade, slumped to the turf as the full-time hooter sounded in Newcastle knowing his international career was likely over. New Zealand booked their place in next weekend's final in style, completing double success in Newcastle. The Kiwis have, quite incredibly, not been in a World Cup final since 2013.

But they have the chance to win the title for the first time since 2008 next weekend and, no matter who wins the second semi between Australia and Samoa, there is a fair argument to suggest Stacey Jones's side are favourites. This semi-final was a brutal exposé of the standards the world's chasing nations must rise to in order to match Australia and New Zealand.

Given the rise of Samoa and Tonga, as well as the resurgence of New Zealand this autumn, the general consensus pre-tournament was that a victory for anyone other than Australia would be good for international rugby league. The Kiwis once again finally look capable of being the side to deliver on that hope. With Ponga now positioned as the most dangerous player in the tournament, New Zealand will face either Australia or Samoa in the decider.