New Zealand election 2026: voters weigh cost of living and tactical voting as Opportunity Party bids for kingmaker role

New Zealanders vote on Saturday in an election shaped by the cost of living, strategic voting under MMP, and the rise of the centrist Opportunity Party, which could hold the balance of power.

New Zealanders head to the polls on Saturday in an election dominated by the cost of living, how to handle a more uncertain world, and a young party leader vying to become a new kingmaker.

Opportunity Party Leader Qiulae Wong Aims to Undefy Politics

Aucklander Qiulae Wong, 38, was a consultant at KPMG last year when she saw a job advertisement to lead a political party called Opportunity, according to The Financial Times. Wong sees a chance to upend New Zealand politics, arguing that voters are disillusioned with the Chrises.

Also read New Zealand heads for election cliffhanger with minor party cast as kingmaker

The two Chrises are Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, 56, a former head of Air New Zealand, and former Labour prime minister Chris Hipkins, who briefly replaced Jacinda Ardern after she resigned as leader in 2023. Since winning most seats that year, Luxon's centre-right National Party has governed in a coalition with ACT and New Zealand First, led by veteran and former kingmaker Winston Peters.

Peters, who has survived eighteen general elections, has described the current campaign as the most difficult of his career. In opposition, Hipkins and the centre-left Labour Party have formed a broadly progressive bloc with the Greens and Te Pati Maori, whose members include Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, known and censured for her trademark haka performances in parliament. Opportunity, previously The Opportunities Party (TOP), was founded in 2016 by economist Gareth Morgan and has never won a seat in parliament.

Advertisement

It is neither left nor right wing but wants to act as a political circuit-breaker, working constructively with both sides of politics. Wong, a mother of two described as a millennial centrist, told Bloomberg her core supporters are future-focused Millennials and many young parents who have grown up between an old-fashioned extractive economy and see that things must change.

We still want to grow successful businesses and have a strong economy, but we think we can do that in a way that looks after nature and looks after people, she said. She says Opportunity supporters want a more aspirational vision and rebuilding trust in politics. New Zealand has a unicameral parliament, having abolished its upper house in 1951, and holds elections every three years. Under its mixed-member proportional system, smaller parties can end up shaping who forms government.

Opportunity Party Eyes Key Five Percent Parliamentary Threshold

The next key number to watch is Opportunity's party-vote percentage. Polls indicate it will make it over the five percent threshold for seats in parliament for the first time. That is no guarantee as polls are often wrong, but success would place the party in a pivotal position. Polling shows a slender margin between National and Labour, with neither likely to form a majority, while Opportunity seems set to pass five percent and could deliver the balance of power.

The combined party votes of National and Labour have not gone below sixty-two percent since MMP began in 1996. The lowest was sixty-two point zero three percent in 1996 and the highest eighty-one point three percent in 2017. Going by opinion polls, that sum may go below sixty percent this time, allowing smaller parties to gain ground.

The Green Party, led by Chloe Swarbrick and Marama Davidson, is also enjoying some of the strongest polling in its history, with support at about 14.5 percent. The Opportunity Party's stated inability to work with New Zealand First could significantly affect coalition negotiations, a tension following the Michael Laws fiasco.

Wong has outlined five bottom lines should her party hold the balance of power: bringing down bills for Kiwi households by taking action on anticompetitive behaviour and reforming rules on lobbying and political donations. She also has a 10-year plan for funded health care, seeks an end to bottom fish-trawling in some ocean areas, and wants a recommitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

She has pitched a land value tax of 1.75 percent annually on residential land and 0.5 percent on rural land, which her party says would fund broader tax changes. Luxon has said his party would not partner with Opportunity, while Hipkins has said Labour is more aligned with Opportunity than the National Party.

Advertisement

Lowy Institute's Connor Graham says Opportunity have remained pragmatic and will negotiate with whoever has the most votes if they get their five percent, creating an interesting situation with two blocs in the mid to high forties and one kingmaker party with five strict non-negotiables. Electorates matter more this time under MMP.

Strategic Voting Impacts Maori Electorates and Seat Counts

A parliamentary overhang occurs when a party wins more local seats than its party vote share would warrant, with extra seats added to the normal one hundred and twenty. Te Pati Maori is ignoring the party vote entirely and asking supporters to deliver wins in the Maori electorates while giving their party vote to Labour or the Greens. Winning three to five Maori electorates would greatly outweigh its party vote entitlement, which could go below one percent.

A counter-strategy on the right assumes National can win more electorates than its party vote would warrant, asking right-wing voters to party-vote ACT or New Zealand First to keep left-wing parties out. In the 2023 election, thirty-five point five one percent of voters split their votes, compared to twenty-seven point three three percent in 2020. National voters were least likely to split votes but the overall impact could alter the balance of power.

In 2023, National won forty-four electorates and thirty-eight point one percent of the party vote. If National's party vote falls to around thirty percent, its electorate seat count might normally fall below thirty without tactical support. If National wins twenty-nine percent of the party vote, it would normally entitle it to thirty-five seats, but predictions are hazardous and it could conservatively win thirty-nine or more electorates if strategic voting is effective.

One peculiar outcome could be that Labour gets a higher party vote than National but fewer seats. Unemployment is at its highest since 2015, and New Zealand's economy has barely grown in three years. Housing affordability, rents and a shortage of social housing remain major concerns. Ageing public assets have also raised questions about how to pay for better infrastructure.

New Zealand Navigates Complex Trade and Security Ties

New Zealand is also juggling deep trade links with China against security ties with Australia, the US and other Western partners. Connor Graham says the parties' stances differ markedly on issues such as whether to explore technology co-operation under the AUKUS Pillar Two agreement, the part that does not involve nuclear submarines. This election will be defining for how the nation engages with a fast-changing world order and the shape of its longstanding independent foreign policy mantra, he says.

It has resonance for Australia too, which is also wrestling with its place in a changing world, with its closest ally, the US, particularly unpredictable.