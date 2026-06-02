New Zealand footballer Tim Payne gains millions of Instagram followers after being identified as World Cup's least known player

Tim Payne, a 32-year-old right-back for Wellington Phoenix, saw his Instagram followers skyrocket from 4,000 to over 4.2 million in three days after an influencer campaign. He is now New Zealand's most followed football account, surpassing the All Blacks and national team captain Chris Wood.

Tim Payne , a relatively unknown footballer from New Zealand, has experienced a meteoric rise in social media fame after being identified as the least followed player in the upcoming World Cup .

The 32-year-old right-back, who plays for Wellington Phoenix in the A-League, went from a mere 4,000 followers on Instagram to over 4.2 million in just three days. This extraordinary surge was triggered by social media influencer Valen Scarsini, who goes by the online handle 'elscarso', launched a campaign to boost the profile of the World Cup's least known participant.

Scarsini analyzed all teams in the tournament and concluded that Payne, representing New Zealand in Group G, was the least followed, with under 5,000 followers. The campaign quickly went viral, drawing attention from football fans worldwide and propelling Payne to become the most followed football account in New Zealand, surpassing even the national rugby team, the All Blacks, which has 2.8 million followers.

Payne, who is currently in a pre-World Cup training camp in Florida with the New Zealand squad, expressed his surprise and gratitude in a video message posted to his newly expanded audience. Speaking in English after apologizing for his Spanish, which he is practicing on Duolingo, he thanked Scarsini and the global community for their overwhelming support. He emphasized his pride in representing his country at the World Cup and appreciation for the love from around the world.

The sudden fame has also put a spotlight on New Zealand's football team, which is preparing for its third World Cup appearance. The All Whites have never won a match in the tournament, and they face a challenging group stage with matches against Iran, Egypt, and Belgium. Payne's newfound popularity could bring additional attention to the team's efforts to secure their first World Cup victory.

The phenomenon highlights the power of social media in elevating relatively obscure athletes to global prominence, even in sports where they are not household names. It also raises questions about the nature of fame and the role of influencers in shaping public perception. For Payne, the experience has been surreal, as he noted in his video, describing the past 48 hours as 'pretty crazy'.

With over a million new followers, he now has a platform to connect with fans and promote his team's journey in Qatar. The New Zealand Football community is hopeful that this wave of interest may translate into support for the team as they aim to make history.

Meanwhile, Payne continues his preparations, focused on the task at hand while navigating the unexpected spotlight. His story serves as a reminder that in the digital age, anyone can capture the world's attention, often in the most unexpected ways





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