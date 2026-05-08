New Zealand Man Raymond Thomas Whyte Jailed for Six Years in Central Queensland Rampage

A 45-year-old man from New Zealand, Raymond Thomas Whyte, has been sentenced to six years in prison for his 2024 rampage with an axe in central Queensland, Australia. He was eligible for parole in February after serving 450 days in pre-sentence custody.

ABC Tropical North: Ollie WykehamRaymond Thomas Whyte has been jailed for six years, with a minimum sentence of two years, for his 2024 rampage with an axe that put the business area of a central Queensland town into lockdown.

Whyte will be eligible for parole in February having already served 450 days in pre-sentence custody. A 45-year-old man who set an apartment building alight and went on a crime spree as he wielded an axe at Sarina, in central Queensland, has been jailed for six years, with a minimum sentence of two years. New Zealand man Raymond Thomas Whyte had earlier pleaded guilty to 16 charges, including arson, in the Mackay District Court.

Crown prosecutor Daniel Trigger said Whyte had burnt down an apartment complex before terrorising people in the main street with an axe, damaging shopfronts and assaulting multiple people. The court heard Whyte stole fuel in a jerry can from a service station at 6:45pm on October 18, 2024.

ABC Tropical North: Liam O'ConnellMr Trigger said Whyte then broke into a three-unit apartment complex in Railway Square, smashing property with an axe before pouring the stolen petrol onto beds and setting them alight. The court heard Whyte then drove to the main street, where he waved an axe and threatened patrons at a hotel.

In CCTV footage shown to the court he was seen striking a 19-year-old man in the throat with the handle of the axe before raising it above his head, threatening other patrons. ABC Tropical North: Liam O'ConnellThe court heard the hotel and a nearby supermarket went into lockdown as Whyte smashed aisles of a bottle shop, and the glass shopfronts of a nail salon and newsagency.

He then returned to the site of the arson and assaulted a resident, before driving along the Bruce Highway and assaulting two more people at their homes, including hitting one victim with his car. ABC Tropical North: Liam O'ConnellWhyte was later arrested after trying to steal a vehicle on the Bruce Highway property, the court heard. Defence barrister Scott McLennan said Whyte was suffering a psychotic episode and believed the apartment complex was linked to drugs, corruption and paedophilia.

Mr McLennan said his client had experienced trauma in childhood and had a history of mental health problems. A mental health report tendered on the defendant's behalf said Whyte was experiencing a psychotic illness at the time but he was not eligible to appear before the Mental Health Court because he had smoked '12 cones' of cannabis prior to the offending.

The court heard that Savannah Pache, who lived in one of the burnt apartments, suffered ongoing trauma and could no longer trust strangers. In sentencing Whyte on Friday, Judge Carl Heaton said Whyte's 'extensive and gratuitous spate of violence and terrifying conduct' caused havoc in the community. Judge Heaton said Whyte's 'failure to responsibly manage' his deteriorating mental health and consumption of alcohol and drugs, including 'significant amounts of cannabis', contributed to the danger he posed to the community.

'I accept reduces your moral culpability but not your criminal responsibility,' he said. 'The harm you caused to the individuals involved that night has been significant and cannot be overstated. ' Whyte has served 450 days in pre-sentence custody and will be eligible for parole on February 12, 2027





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Central Queensland Axe Rampage Arson Hotel Lockdown Mental Health Problems Cannabis Consumption Trauma In Childhood Psychotic Episode

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