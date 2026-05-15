New Zealand Monk's Body Discovered Off Remote Scottish Island

The body of a 24-year-old New Zealand monk, Justin Evans, also known as Brother Ignatius, has been discovered off a remote island in Scotland. He vanished from the Golgotha Monastery on Papa Stronsay, in the Orkney Islands, on April 11.

A body of a young New Zealand monk has been discovered off a remote island in Scotland . The 24-year-old, Justin Evans , also known as Brother Ignatius , vanished from the Golgotha Monastery on Papa Stronsay , in the Orkney Islands , on April 11.

He had travelled from his home in Christchurch to the island off the north coast of Scotland as a member of the Redemptorist Community, a Catholic congregation focused on missionary work. Before his pilgrimage, he was a 'beloved' player for Marist Albion Rugby Club, which paid tribute to the young man in a social media post. His body was found on May 6.

Diocese of Aberdeen Bishop High Gilbert said: 'It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the development surrounding the missing member of the community ... and that a body has been recovered from the water surrounding Papa Stronsay. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the friends and family of Brother Ignatius and the community on Papa Stronsay.

' Gilbert said it would 'not be appropriate' to comment further as investigations continue into Evans' death. Police Scotland said the death was 'being treated as unexplained'. A report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal -- a public prosecutor in Scotland tasked with investigating sudden or suspicious deaths





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New Zealand Monk Scotland Orkney Islands Redemptorist Community Catholic Congregation Missionary Work Marist Albion Rugby Club Justin Evans Brother Ignatius Golgotha Monastery Papa Stronsay Colts Premier Sides Championships Talent Commitment Beloved Player Investigation Unexplained Sudden Suspicious Death Report Procurator Fiscal Scotland Public Prosecutor

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