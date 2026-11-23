New Zealand Rugby executive Steve Lancaster confirms full board support for head coach Dave Rennie following two defeats, as the All Blacks prepare to face England at Twickenham in Saturday's Nations Championship final.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Lancaster has publicly affirmed his full support for head coach Dave Rennie, ending speculation about the team leadership structure after two consecutive disappointing defeats. The All Blacks are now preparing to face England at Twickenham on Saturday in the inaugural finals weekend of the Nations Championship, an event that will determine the third-place finisher in the competition.

Board Unanimity Confirms Coaching Stability

Lancaster stated on Monday that there are no questions regarding Rennie's position or the direction of the team, despite the recent poor results. He emphasized that the coaching staff and the players form a strong, aligned group with clear leadership, noting that the squad remains behind Rennie as they seek to conclude the year on a positive note. The executive acknowledged that the previous two weeks of performance were genuinely disappointing and necessary to analyze for future improvement.

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According to Lancaster, the intense physical demands of the previous tour to South Africa in August and September likely contributed to the current fatigue. He admitted that neither New Zealand nor South Africa fully appreciated the gruelling nature of that four-Test series, which featured unbelievable intensity and high-quality rugby. While South Africa has also lost their last two matches and three of their last four, the New Zealand board remains confident that the issue is not a lack of resolve or motivation among the players.

England Squad Updates And Injury Resolutions

England's preparations for the crucial match have been bolstered by positive injury news regarding key players Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman. Both athletes have been given the all-clear to resume training after dealing with separate physical issues during the earlier victory over the All Blacks. Smith suffered from cramp during that previous encounter, while Freeman was a late withdrawal from the right wing due to a thigh injury.

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Both Smith and Freeman have been included in a 37-man squad that is currently preparing for Saturday's decisive game. Noah Caluori has been added to the group to provide additional wing cover, and no fresh injury concerns have emerged to disrupt England's preparation. Assistant coach Steve Borthwick is scheduled to name his final team on Wednesday, with the squad targeting a sixth successive Test victory as they aim to secure the third-place position in the tournament standings.

South Africa Tactical Shifts And Leadership Continuity

In related international rugby developments, South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick clarified the leadership structure during the week leading up to their matches. Stick confirmed that Rassie Erasmus remains the main man and the leader of the team during the week, although he is not involved on game days. Stick conducted his press conference in isiXhosa, using a journalist as an interpreter in an unusual first for the reigning world champions.

South Africa has made significant changes to their starting lineup for the upcoming match at Twickenham, with seven changes to the starting side and one positional switch. Manie Libbok has been picked at fly-half, while Ruan Nortjé remains absent, paving the way for Salmaan Moerat to start in a new lock combination alongside Lood de Jager. The front row has also been reshuffled, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Thomas du Toit set to start, reflecting the tactical adjustments made by the coaching staff.