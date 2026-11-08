New Zealand election too close to call as National holds slim 67-seat majority with special votes pending

New Zealand's election has delivered no decisive winner, with National and its partners holding a wafer-thin 67-seat majority and special votes due on 27 November. Christopher Luxon says the result is too close to call while Chris Hipkins says the shape of the next government remains unclear.

New Zealand could face a weeks-long wait to learn the shape of its next government after an election that failed to deliver a decisive victory to either the incumbent rightwing coalition or the opposition left bloc.

New Zealand Election Results Remain Close

With nearly all regular votes counted on Saturday night, National secured 42 seats, Act 13 and New Zealand First 12. The combined 67-seat majority is wafer thin, with the left bloc just three seats behind. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's National Party won the most seats but secured only around 29 per cent of the vote, pipping Labour by just 0.02 per cent in the party vote.

Also read New Zealand Election Count Puts National and Labour Neck and Neck as Minor Parties Gain

Speaking to party faithful at Auckland's Viaduct events centre just before midnight, Luxon said the result was too close to call and special votes would need to be counted before negotiations could begin. He said National was still the largest party in parliament and had a pathway to forming the next government. He also confirmed well-established caretaker conventions would apply in the meantime, with the daily business of government continuing.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins, addressing a rowdy crowd at the Cosmopolitan Club in Upper Hutt, north of Wellington, joked that New Zealand had spoken but it may take a bit longer to work out what it said. Hipkins said it was clear the country would not know the shape of its next government for a little while longer, and promised Labour would get straight to work should the final count land in its favour.

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The result remains uncertain until official results are released on 27 November. Special votes include overseas ballots and votes cast outside a voter's electorate. In 2023, 600,000 such votes were made, 21 per cent of the total, and they tend to favour the left. Labour secured 35 seats, while its traditional coalition partners the Greens won 16 and Te Pati Maori five.

Opportunity Party Enters Parliament

Even with the seven seats from centrist newcomer Opportunity, the left bloc is three seats short of forming a government. The collapse of the two major parties, amid a sluggish economy and stubbornly high inflation, is feeding record support for smaller parties including Act, New Zealand First and the Greens. It has also propelled Opportunity into parliament for the first time. Opinion polls before the election had placed Opportunity as a possible kingmaker.

At this stage the right bloc does not need the party to govern, but if special votes change the landscape its predicted role could come to fruition. Currently at 5.9 per cent, the centrist party has met the threshold needed to enter parliament, a historic first.

Since New Zealand adopted the mixed-member proportional electoral system in 1996, no new party has been able to meet that threshold, with all other minor parties born from MPs or groups splintering from larger parties. Opportunity's leader, Qiulae Wong, told supporters in Auckland she was stoked and said it was looking very promising, adding that they would see how the rest of the votes fell.

New Zealand voters cast two votes, one for an electorate MP and one for a party. The system is meant to produce a parliament that reflects each party's share of the nationwide vote.

However, if New Zealanders vote for more electorate MPs from a particular party than their party vote would entitle them to, they keep the extra MPs in what is called an overhang. National won more seats than its party support allows for, meaning it could gain an extra five seats to make up the balance. That would be good news for its path to power but comes with significant trade-offs.

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Four of its most senior ministers, including Nicola Willis, Paul Goldsmith, Chris Bishop and Gerry Brownlee, will not return to parliament because they did not win a seat or the party did not win enough votes to bring in list-only MPs. Te Pati Maori picked up five overhang seats. With all the extra seats, there could be 130 in the next parliament, a record under MMP, which means 65 seats would be needed to form a coalition.

Shooting Incident in Krakow

In other news, six people are dead and at least 15 wounded after a shooting in Poland's second biggest city, Krakow. Police say a male Polish citizen drove a car onto Krakow's Main Market Square and began shooting at random people. After the shooting, the driver tried to drive away but was stopped by police at the intersection of two nearby streets. He opened fire on responding officers, who managed to shoot him.

Wounded, he was arrested and taken to one of Krakow's hospitals. Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the incident a tragic shooting and said police are investigating all the circumstances. A man has been arrested in South Australia for allegedly stalking and harassing a member of the state's parliament. The 33-year-old has been ordered to appear at the Christies Beach Magistrates Court in December on charges he posted numerous times on social media about lower house speaker Nat Cook.

He has now been issued an intervention order which enables police to take further action if the order is breached. Pope Leo XIV has urged an estimated 30,000 people gathered in Paysandu, Uruguay, to build bridges of fraternity and faith during his first Mass in South America. The Pope used the region's cherished herbal tea, mate, as a symbol of unity and shared identity, encouraging Uruguayans to pass on the Catholic faith to future generations.

Some attendees praised the pope's message of connection, peace and care for vulnerable people, saying it resonated beyond practicing Catholics and offered a sense of community and hope in an increasingly troubled world. The pope is on a three-country tour of Latin America, including Argentina and Peru, his first overseas trip since his lung cancer surgery last month. In China, named Xinyan and Xinyu, life-sized robots can blink, move their eyes and deliver the news using artificial intelligence.

Robots Deliver First AI News Report

They presented what was described as the world's first news report presented by bionic humanoid robot anchors at a forum. News outlets around the globe are busy trialling artificial intelligence, with some radio networks including in Australia already using bot voices to deliver bulletins. Cricket Australia is standing by its findings on the so-called sandpapergate scandal after Usman Khawaja claimed the whole team knew about the ball-tampering plot.

An official investigation determined only David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft knew of the idea to use sandpaper in the third Test. Other players including bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon distanced themselves from the incident, insisting they had no knowledge of a foreign substance being taken on the field.