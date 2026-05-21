New Zealand's National Party Deputy Leader Invites Australian Business Owners to Move There, as Finance Minister Offers Incentives for Investors

New Zealand's National Party's deputy leader has invited Australian business owners to move there, offering a tax-friendly environment with a simple tax system and pro-growth policies. Meanwhile, the country's finance minister has invited Australians who don't like the recent budget changes on capital gains tax (CGT) to move to New Zealand, as the discount rules for CGT are set to change from 1 July 2027. The Labour Party plans to introduce CGT in a broader form, but the coalition government is strongly opposed to it.

Capital gains tax measures have also been part of New Zealand political debates. New Zealand 's National Party 's deputy leader has invited Australian business owners to move there.

New Zealand's finance minister, Nicola Willis, has invited Australians who don't like the recent budget changes on capital gains tax (CGT) to move to her country. From 1 July 2027, following the recent budget changes, Australian investors who hold a property for more than a year will no longer benefit from the CGT discount rules. Critics argue that changes to CGT discounts could negatively affect startup founders and small business owners. New Zealand does not have a comprehensive CGT.

Some profits that would normally be considered as CGT are taxed as income under the country's tax laws. The country's Labour Party plans to introduce CGT in a broader form, a move that New Zealand's coalition government is strongly opposed to, as the country gets closer to its 7 November election. Labour leader Chris Hipkins is borrowing from Anthony Albanese's successful 2025 campaign in several ways





SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New Zealand National Party Deputy Leader Australian Business Owners Capital Gains Tax CGT Finance Minister Nicola Willis Australian Investors Property Discount Rules Reform Supply Of New Homes Startup Founders Small Business Owners Labour Party Anthony Albanese Medicard Gps Credit Card

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kylie Gillies explores New Zealand’s booming culinary sceneLocal restaurants are quietly preparing as anonymous inspectors arrive to discover the best eateries.

Read more »

New Zealand international Nikora welcomes Queensland family life, making Origin debutCronulla second-rower Nikora says Queensland gave his family ‘a better life’ as he prepares to wear the Maroons jersey for the first time.

Read more »

‘World-class’: New Zealand Breakers secures major coaching coup‘World-class’: NBL side secures major coaching coup

Read more »

Australia-New Zealand Tax Comparison and Housing PricesAustralia's finance minister encourages Australian business owners to consider moving from New Zealand to Australia to benefit from lower taxation, contrasting with New Zealand's lack of a capital gains tax and re-introduction of negative gearing. Meanwhile, New Zealand's finance minister talks up its fiscal policies to Australians, attracting more New Zealanders to leave New Zealand for Australia.

Read more »