New Zealand Warriors suffer massive blow with halfback Tanah Boyd set to miss the remainder of the 2026 NRL season

The New Zealand Warriors have been dealt a significant blow with halfback Tanah Boyd set to miss the remainder of the 2026 NRL season due to a suspected ACL injury. The announcement comes as Luke Metcalf, who had been sharing the No.7 jersey with Boyd, is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The New Zealand Warriors have suffered a major setback with halfback Tanah Boyd likely to be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 NRL season.

Boyd sustained a suspected ACL injury towards the end of the season, which is expected to keep him out indefinitely. The news comes as Luke Metcalf, who had been sharing the No.7 jersey with Boyd, is set to leave the club at the end of the season. Andrew Voss and Lara Pitt delivered extensive commentary on Fox League, sharing their concerns over the injury and the potential impact on the Warriors' season





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New Zealand Warriors NRL Halfback Theorem Suspected ACL Injury Transfer News

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