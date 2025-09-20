Newcastle Knights Dominate Gold Coast Titans to Secure NRLW Preliminary Final Berth

Newcastle Knights secured a dominant 34-20 victory over the Gold Coast Titans, advancing to their fourth consecutive NRLW preliminary final. The Knights' control of possession and clinical execution set the stage for their success, while the Titans' second-half comeback proved insufficient. The win sets up a preliminary final clash with the Brisbane Broncos.

Newcastle Knights have secured their place in a fourth consecutive NRLW preliminary final , delivering a commanding 34-20 victory over the Gold Coast Titans . The match, played before a supportive home crowd in Newcastle, saw the Knights establish a significant 18-0 lead by halftime. This dominance was fueled by impressive ball control, with the Knights enjoying 63% possession and a remarkable 93% completion rate, setting a strong foundation for their success.

The Titans mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, scoring four tries to narrow the gap, but their efforts ultimately proved insufficient to overcome the Knights' early advantage and overall control of the game. The Knights' victory sets up a highly anticipated preliminary final clash against the Brisbane Broncos next weekend at Lang Park. The Knights will be keen to avenge their round eight defeat, where the Broncos comprehensively beat them 46-16. The team recognizes the need for improved performance, with halfback Jesse Southwell emphasizing the importance of defensive resilience to counter any mistakes made during the game. \The Knights and Titans previously met in round 10, two weeks prior to this preliminary final, with Newcastle emerging victorious with a 28-22 scoreline. Southwell played a crucial role in that earlier win, contributing 16 points through two tries and four successful goal kicks. In this latest encounter, Southwell strategically utilized the prevailing wind conditions early in the game, launching two high bombs aimed at Gold Coast's Georgia Gray. These aerial assaults resulted in two early tries for the Knights, capitalizing on the Titans' fumbled kick receptions and effectively putting them on the back foot. Responding to the Knights' early momentum, Titans coach Karyn Murphy introduced rookie winger Phoenix-Raine Hippi into the game while resting Gray on the bench. The Titans' struggles with discipline provided opportunities for Southwell to convert two penalty goals, further extending the Knights' lead. Just before halftime, hooker Olivia Higgins added to the Knights' score, barging over from dummy-half, underlining their attacking prowess. \The second half began with Shanice Parker crossing the try line just three minutes in, marking the Knights' fourth try and extending their lead to 24-0. The Titans responded with determined attacks. Jasmine Solia capitalized on an offload from Sienna Lofipo to score a try. Soon after, Sarina Masaga crossed the try line, narrowing the Titans' deficit to 24-10. Hippi managed to score twice within a short timeframe, demonstrating the Titans' resolve. However, the Knights held their ground, with Parker completing her double to solidify the Knights' victory. This impressive win showcases the Knights' consistent dominance in the NRLW, their strategic gameplay, and their ability to adapt and overcome challenges. The team now looks forward to the upcoming preliminary final against the Broncos, with a clear focus on rectifying past mistakes and demonstrating a stronger performance. The key to victory will be a combination of solid defense, smart playmaking and their strong team spirit. The Knights' journey to the preliminary final has proven their strength and resilience, and their fans await the final with anticipation. The determination and precision of the team will be the factors that will determine the result of the preliminary final





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NRLW Newcastle Knights Gold Coast Titans Preliminary Final Rugby League Jesse Southwell Brisbane Broncos Shanice Parker

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Broken Hill man runs 1,100km to Newcastle to raise funds for Angelman syndromeA Broken Hill man has run to Newcastle to raise funds and awareness for a rare condition called as Angelman syndrome.

Read more »

Justin Holbrook arrives at Newcastle Knights after club's wooden spoonJustin Holbrook has started his tenure as Newcastle head coach, tasked with turning the struggling NRL side around.

Read more »

Rashford spoils Newcastle’s big night and insists: ‘I’m getting better at Barça’England striker hit two stunning goals to beat Newcastle and revealed he was ‘excited and motivated’ by his loan move to Spain

Read more »

Why coaching wooden spooners Newcastle holds no fears for HolbrookThe new man in town takes comfort from his time at the Titans as he begins process of resurrecting the NRL wooden spooners.

Read more »

Holbrook Outlines Plans for Knights Star Dylan BrownNew Knights coach Justin Holbrook discusses plans for star recruit Dylan Brown, highlighting the importance of continuity and long-term stability for the team's spine.

Read more »

Knights Secure Preliminary Final Spot with Thrilling Victory Over TitansThe Newcastle Knights advanced to the NRLW preliminary final after defeating the Gold Coast Titans in a high-scoring match at McDonald Jones Stadium. The Knights held off a late Titans comeback to secure a 34-20 win, setting up a clash with the Brisbane Broncos.

Read more »