Newcastle Knights forward Jermaine McEwen referred to NRL integrity unit

Newcastle Knights forward Jermaine McEwen has been referred to the NRL integrity unit after being charged by police with low-range drink driving and driving with a suspended licence.

Newcastle Knights forward Jermaine McEwen has been referred to the NRL integrity unit after being charged by police with low-range drink driving and driving with a suspended licence .

The 21-year-old has been a key player for the club this season, playing 12 consecutive matches and missing just 21 minutes of action. McEwen's strong form has seen him rise through the club's pathways system and he was re-signed by Newcastle last month until the end of 2028. The incident is a setback for McEwen, who has been a prime mover in the side's surge to fourth position on the ladder.

The club has issued a statement saying that a thorough process is being undertaken by all parties required. The NRL integrity unit will now investigate the incident and determine any further action that may be taken. McEwen's future with the club is uncertain at this stage, but he remains a valuable asset to the team. The Knights are currently fourth on the ladder and are looking to maintain their strong form in the coming weeks.

The club's coach, Justin Holbrook, has been impressed with McEwen's development and has praised his work ethic. McEwen's rise through the club's pathways system has been impressive, and he has been a key player in the side's success this season. The NRL integrity unit will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and will determine any further action that may be taken.

The club has been working closely with the NRL to ensure that the process is handled fairly and that all parties are treated equally. McEwen's future with the club will be determined by the outcome of the investigation and any further action that may be taken. The Knights are committed to maintaining their strong form and are looking to continue their success in the coming weeks.

The club's coach, Justin Holbrook, has praised McEwen's work ethic and has expressed his confidence in the young player's ability to bounce back from this setback. McEwen's rise through the club's pathways system has been impressive, and he has been a key player in the side's success this season. The NRL integrity unit will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and will determine any further action that may be taken.

The club has been working closely with the NRL to ensure that the process is handled fairly and that all parties are treated equally. McEwen's future with the club will be determined by the outcome of the investigation and any further action that may be taken





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Jermaine Mcewen Newcastle Knights NRL Integrity Unit Drink Driving Suspended Licence

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