Newcastle will kick off their 2027 NRL campaign against Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium on a Saturday night, with the Panthers likely missing co-captains Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo due to injury. The NRL will release the full draw on Friday.

Newcastle will open their 2027 NRL campaign against Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium on a Saturday night, with the Panthers likely to be without co-captains Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo.

The Knights earned their place in last season's grand final against the Sydney Roosters by upsetting Penrith in the preliminary final. Cleary suffered an ugly broken leg from a hip-drop tackle in that preliminary final and is no certainty to return in time for round one. He underwent a third surgery on Saturday, his 29th birthday, and will head overseas for a holiday in the next week to spend time with partner Mary Fowler.

Also read NRL reveals 2027 Magic Round matches, Broncos headline Thursday clash

Penrith Co-Captains Face Early Season Absences

Penrith accept the road to recovery will be long. Yeo delayed an operation because of his Kangaroos commitments, and the Panthers are resigned to him missing the early rounds of the 2027 season. Cleary's injury came in the same game that ended Penrith's title defence, and the club now faces a disrupted start to the new year. The Knights will celebrate Golden Boot winner Kalyn Ponga, while their squad is boosted by the return of Phoenix Crossland.

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The New Zealand hooker was allowed to serve the bulk of his ban for the Cleary hip-drop tackle during the World Cup. The season opens on Thursday night when premiers the Sydney Roosters begin their title defence at home to the Brisbane Broncos. It is the third time in four years the two sides have met at the start of the season. On Friday evening the Bulldogs travel to New Zealand to face the Warriors.

St George Illawarra recruit Scott Drinkwater will line up against former club North Queensland at St George Venues Jubilee Stadium on Friday night. The Dragons will also take a home game to Auckland for the first time next season. They will play the Warriors at Eden Park four days before Origin II is staged at the same venue. On Saturday afternoon the Dolphins host Cronulla.

Perth Broncos Open Campaign Against Manly

NRL newcomers Perth clash with Manly on Sunday afternoon at Optus Stadium. The Bears were eager to play South Sydney, but with the Bunnies meeting bitter rivals the Roosters in round two, the long flight home and short turnaround was not ideal for the Sydney club. Canberra close out round one against South Sydney and their new recruit Payne Haas. The Eels and Gold Coast Titans will meet in Las Vegas.

Craig Bellamy, entering his final year as Storm head coach, tries to keep his perfect round-one record intact against the Wests Tigers. The NRL will unveil the full 2027 draw on Friday.