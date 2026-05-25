News Bulletin

Australia’s ASIO, football news regarding Socceroos attacker Martin Boyle, unsolved murders, building collapse in Philippines, and Australia’s fuel supply secured

Australia\u2019s security agency ASIO defends its resourcing before the Bondi attack as sexual assault claims emerge from Gaza flotilla activists. In football, Socceroos attacker Martin Boyle is boosted by good club form as he seeks his first World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, a $1 million reward has been announced for information over the unsolved murders of two women who were bludgeoned to death 26 years ago. Authorities in the Philippines are searching for 17 missing people after a building collapse, which has detected signs of life with thermal scans. Domestic violence victims can call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 for support.

The federal government says Australia has almost 1 week\u2019s worth of petrol and diesel in reserve now than at the start of the Iran conflict, which remains secure well into July





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ASIO Bondi Attack Sexual Assault Gaza Flotilla Martin Boyle Socceroos World Cup $1 Million Reward Unsolved Murders Building Collapse Domestic Violence Australia’S Fuel Supply

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