News: David Crisafulli Skeptical Over Property Tax Reforms, Melbourne Prices Inch Up Over $50,000

David Crisafulli is unconvinced the federal government's overhaul of property taxes will improve the housing crisis in Queensland, while negative gearing will be limited to new builds and capital gains tax concession reduced as key pillars. Compares the housing affordability in Queensland and what people are looking for. Discusses the gap between investor and first homebuyers and loan data, along with changes to the rental market, considering negatively affected by the proposed overhaul.

NEWS TEXT: David Crisafulli is unconvinced the federal government’s overhaul of property taxes will improve the housing crisis in Queensland but economists and leading financial figures forecast the changes will be most acute in the Sunshine State.

Negative gearing will be limited to new builds and the capital gains tax concession reduced as key pillars of a proposed overhaul. Over high population growth has crunched housing affordability in Queensland, with values in Brisbane soaring 84 per cent in five years, according to property researcher Cotality.

The sharp spike is the equivalent of adding about $509,000 to a home, and compares to the 5.8 per cent rise in Melbourne over the same period – about $45,000 in gained value. Over that time, the gap between investor and first homebuyers has widened, according to ABS data released this week.

About 41 per cent of all loans were to investors in the March quarter, which closely mirrored the national average, while loans to first home buyers fell to 16 per cent – about 1.5 per cent below the national figure. Eslake says this squashes arguments the changes will only lead to a further squeeze on the rental market because, ideally, middle income workers will be able to buy their own home rather than compete for a lease.

The founder of Wilson Asset Management, Ian Ferguson, said the high adoption rate of negative gearing in Queensland meant investors were more likely to abandon the market and lead to prices falling. Nearly 80 per cent of Queensland investors use negative gearing, according to industry lobby Property Council, compared to about 50 per cent nationally. Queensland has led population growth across the country by a state and that has really tightened the market enormously.

It’s people looking for a roof over their heads, but also investors see that as a huge opportunity when there’s a lot of demand for property and values are rising rapidly and investors jump in to get their share of it





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Property Tax Reforms Negative Gearing High Housing Prices Affordability First Home Buyers Investors Rental Market Queensland's Leading Population Growth Negative Impact Housing Affordability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queensland Premier Expresses Condolences After Fatal FlixBus CrashQueensland Premier David Crisafulli expresses condolences for the woman who lost her life in a fatal FlixBus crash on a remote stretch of the Bruce Highway in North Queensland.

Read more »

NRL's Magic Round to Expand with Additional Game for Perth BearsQueensland Premier David Crisafulli and ARLC chair Peter V'landys confirmed the NRL's showpiece event would expand next year with an additional game to accommodate the Perth Bears' arrival to the NRL.

Read more »

Queensland High School Staff Member Charged Over Alleged Grooming of Teenage StudentA staff member at a Queensland high school has been charged over the alleged grooming of a teenage student, with the incident occurring between 2020 and 2025.

Read more »

Upgrades to Caxton St, Suncorp Stadium flagged as future of NRL Magic Road revealed“It’s something we’re working well with the council on,” Queensland premier David Crisafulli said on Friday.

Read more »