News Text: Mice Eating Insulation, NSW Number Plates, Morris Dancers, Canberra Roundabouts, and More

A collection of news articles, thoughts, and memories related to mice eating electrical insulation, NSW number plates, Morris dancers, Canberra roundabouts, and more.

NEWS TEXT: "Someone told me recently that mice can eat so much electrical insulation from new cars , especially electric vehicles, in a single week, that rather than spend thousands of dollars replacing the wiring, insurers will write the car off," says Patrick Meaney of Moss Vale.

"This is because new insulation is 'soy-based', and, mice find it yummy. I was just wondering ... is this true?

" Colin Taylor-Evans of Lane Cove thinks "an obvious header for NSW number plates (C8) should be: 'NSW - If You Can Read This You Are Too Close'. " My late wife, Deirdre O'Connor, told me that when she worked part-time at David Jones (C8) in school holidays in the shoe department, a fellow employee was told she was to be sacked and not to come in to work the next day.

This led the employee during the balance of the day to move one shoe from one box to another, causing total mayhem, and thus explaining why employees who are told they are sacked are often escorted off the premises. Ken Pares of Forster notes that "much has been printed about Morris dancers (C8). In the 1960s, I owned a beautiful black Morris (Minor) and as a student teacher, could squeeze five students in the car at a pinch.

However, the Morris became a dancer when I was posted to Wagga Wagga, and anytime I travelled back to Sydney, it would do a slow waltz up every hill and a quick foxtrot down the other side, much to the annoyance of the semi-trailers behind me.

" As part of an ongoing vanity project, I believe that half of Moore Park is to be renamed Clover Moore Park. Mention of Canberra in the 1960s (C8) had me thinking back to my first visit, and experience of roundabouts, with my parents around 1963. I’m pretty sure Lake Burley Griffin was still bone dry and a void in the city plan. Does anybody remember when it was 'activated'?

It’s time to reveal all. Canberra roundabouts were designed to muddle interstate visitors so they’d go home and leave us ACT residents in peace. Unfortunately, the way Canberra has grown means the plot is no longer working. Autumn in Canberra is as beautiful as ever and you lot just keep coming. " You have reached your maximum number of saved items





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Mice Electrical Insulation New Cars Insurers David Jones Morris Dancers Roundabouts Lake Burley Griffin NSW Number Plates Autumn In Canberra

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