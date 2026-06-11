News Text: What Journalists and Editors Are Reading in Their Spare Time

The news text explores the reading choices of journalists and editors outside of their work, highlighting the diverse range of genres and themes they engage with in their leisure time.

If you truly want to understand someone, skip the Myers-Briggs and look at their bookshelf. We asked staff across the newsroom what they were reading when they were off the clock.

The reading choices were, in some cases, alarmingly on brand – Kate McClymont is still chasing corruption and wrongdoing even in her leisure reading – while elsewhere the newsroom was busy falling for medieval knights, literary heartbreak and one particularly memorable goat. Two novels emerged as runaway favourites, becoming this year’s unofficial office book club selections. Now it’s your turn.

At the end of this piece, tell us the best new book you’ve read this year so we can round up readers’ most-loved recommendations. A gripping true story about the mysterious circumstances in which a 19-year-old teenager plummeted to his death from the balcony of a luxury apartment on the banks of the Thames.

The boy’s grim death in 2019 has as its backdrop the decline of London and the shocking consequences when officialdom turns a blind eye to the rampant corruption flowing from the dirty billions flooding in via Russian oligarchs. Fans of the award-winning Radden Keefe, who writes for Trip to the Moon: Understanding the True Power of Story by John Yorke For a book about narrative structure and the power of a good yarn, Yorke could have given this a tighter edit.

Regardless of the lecturer and telly producer’s fondness for an adjective, Yorke’s second book (after 2014’s bestselling treatise on screenwriting) is full of sharp, sometimes profound, insights regarding the potent role of stories in conspiracy theory, religion and politics. Picking up a Tayari Jones novel is like sitting down to a well-balanced meal – it’s tasty but also satisfying with plenty of characters and passages to keep you thinking after completion.

It tells the stories of two motherless girls and their lifelong grief. Told in narrative counterpoints, the girls begin together, diverge and then meet once again. It was an Oprah Book Club pick, praised by then US president Barack Obama and won the 2019 Women’s Prize for Fiction. It resonated at a particular point in American history.

Heated Camelot: The Story of Lancelot by John Glynn is one of the better books of 2026. Our protagonist is a writer who must conduct one final interview with his 90-year-old mentor but drops his phone in his hotel sink and no longer has a way to transcribe it.

This novel so cleverly mimics our permeating post-pandemic screen addiction, it includes a child who watches unboxing videos on YouTube: ‘I was experiencing a withdrawal indistinguishable from mild intoxication, the landscape made strange, the stones stonier, by my being suddenly offline. ’ Are you ready for Heated Camelot? The cast of Arthurian legends are assembled in the story of Lancelot told by John Glynn, author of.

From the fated knight’s childhood on the Isle of Women to his prophesied quest for the Holy Grail, the story focuses on the yearning beneath Lancelot’s armour for his beloved Galehaut. While not as steamy as Rachel Reid’s series, it offers a similar satisfaction of encountering queer characters in previously neglected settings. With guest appearances from Merlin, Morgan Le Fay and Guinevere, this is magical escapism that fuels dashed hopes for happy-ever-after in Camelot.

Not content with his best-selling short book on the history of economics, government minister Andrew Leigh this year released a new tome – this time, a short history of innovation. Starting with Alexander Fleming’s discovery of penicillin, Leigh takes the reader on an adventure that includes Sappho, why thousands of babies and mothers died because of a monopoly enjoyed by the person who invented forceps, and ends with the risk to humanity posed by AI.

Like the Wright brothers (whom Leigh notes actually contributed to America falling behind on airplane development in the 1910s by focusing on patents), you’ll fly through this small piece of brilliance and history. The book is about a family consisting of two dysfunctional parents and three teenage daughters who, for lack of a better way to put it, have a lot of shit going on.

There are affairs (both imagined and actual), conspiracy theories that prove themselves to be true, a bomb threat and, on top of it all, a gnat infestation plaguing the local church. If it all sounds a little bonkers, that’s because it is





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Reading Habits Journalists And Editors Book Club True Story Novels Mystery Arthurian Legends Queer Characters Innovation Family Drama

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