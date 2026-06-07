Newspoll: One Nation Overtakes Labor as AUKUS Submarine Doubts Emerge

A Sunday Newspoll reveals One Nation has, for the first time, taken a lead over Labor in primary vote support while fresh scrutiny intensifies over the AUKUS submarine pact's feasibility.

A historic shift in Australian political polling has seen Pauline Hanson 's One Nation party, for the first time ever, surpass the primary vote of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese 's Labor government.

According to the Sunday Newspoll, commissioned by The Australian, One Nation sits at 31 percent, edging out Labor by one point and substantially leading the Coalition on 18 percent. Despite this primary vote deficit, Labor maintains an advantage on the crucial two-party preferred measure, which determines the likely outcome of an election.

This poll result emerges amidst ongoing speculation that Pauline Hanson might seek a seat in the House of Representatives, a move considered necessary for her party to have any realistic prospect of forming government. The last federal election saw Labor return to power with a substantial 94-seat majority despite a primary vote just under 35 percent. The Newspoll's publication coincides with rising doubts about the viability of the AUKUS submarine agreement, a cornerstone of the Albanese government's defence policy.

Initially presented as a deal to acquire at least one new US-built submarine, the pact later revealed Australia would receive older, second-hand vessels. Now, deeper concerns are surfacing about the capacity of American shipyards to meet their own navy's demands, casting serious uncertainty over any future deliveries to Australia. Critics warn that allocating US submarines to Australia could entangle the nation in a potential conflict with China.

Greens defence spokesperson David Shoebridge strongly condemned the plan, calling nuclear submarines "a disaster on pretty much every front" and arguing against purchasing expensive US platforms. Prime Minister Albanese dismissed such criticism, stating his government would not take defence advice from the Greens. Compounding the pressure on US industrial capacity is former President Donald Trump's recent proposal to build a new "Golden Fleet" of battleships.

In response to the growing strategic uncertainty surrounding the AUKUS deal, the Albanese government is actively pursuing alternative security alliances. Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles embarked on a European trip for high-level talks with officials in Germany, Finland, France, and the United Kingdom, signaling a diversification of Australia's defence diplomacy beyond its traditional reliance on the United States





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Australian Politics Opinion Poll One Nation Pauline Hanson Labor Party Anthony Albanese AUKUS Submarines Defence Policy US Alliance Greens

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