Newtown High SRE Policy Blocks Students From Learning

Newtown High School students face lost curriculum time due to Special Religious Education rules. The policy bans non-participating pupils from classes and activities, sparking debate.

Students at Newtown High School of the Performing Arts are losing significant instructional time under current regulations governing Special Religious Education (SRE). The school has been forced to schedule these religious lessons on its timetable following a request from parents four years ago. Consequently, hundreds of pupils who do not participate in Christianity classes are barred from attending standard curriculum lessons or extracurricular activities during the designated period.

SRE Rules Block Non-Participants

The core mechanism driving this disruption is a strict interpretation of NSW Department of Education policy combined with state legislation. Under these rules, schools cannot refuse to offer SRE if requested by parents. Furthermore, the department mandates that students not enrolled in these religious sessions cannot participate in any other school activities while the classes are held. This means that when ninety-four percent of year seven through ten students opt out, the entire cohort faces restrictions.

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Specifically, 703 students from years seven to ten are affected by this arrangement. These pupils are prevented from engaging in normal academic instruction or creative pursuits such as rehearsals for school plays or saxophone lessons. The policy effectively isolates those attending religious education from their peers, requiring them to be separated during the session. Those remaining must wait under teacher supervision, often engaging in passive tasks like colouring-in with pencils until the religious class concludes.

Community Outcry and Administrative Defense

Lassity Martin, president of the Newtown High P&C, has publicly criticized the operational impact of these rules. She attended a meeting with parents and highlighted that losing eighty minutes of learning time every fortnight contradicts department warnings about the importance of attendance. Martin stated she respects the legislative mandate for religious education but found it mystifying why the department prohibits children from carrying on normal lessons during the slot.

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She emphasized that the restriction on other activities is not a legislative requirement but a departmental policy choice. Martin noted that sporting competitions or other subjects do not halt all school functions, yet SRE seems to be treated differently. A spokesman for the Department of Education defended the stance, arguing that providing core curriculum instruction to non-participants would disadvantage students undertaking the religious education. They claimed that simultaneous teaching would create an unfair environment for those in the SRE sessions.

Legislative Context and Political Response

The legal framework supporting this situation dates back to older statutes requiring time for religious education in government schools. These laws specify that religious instruction must be given by authorized clergy or teachers and that children attending must be separated from others. However, they also limit the total hours allowed per child to the number of school weeks in a year. The current application at Newtown High involves Youthworks, an Anglican organization, which had been in discussions with the school over the past two years before implementing the program.

NSW Education Minister Prue Car addressed the controversy by stating that special religious education remains an integral part of the public school system. She highlighted that the system reflects diverse community beliefs and values across New South Wales. Car mentioned that ethics classes offer an additional option for families seeking alternatives to religious instruction. Despite calls for reform, she did not commit to changing the policy that blocks non-participants from other activities.

Impact on Curriculum and Future Outlook

The practical consequence for students is the loss of an entire week's worth of learning time over a full school year. This cumulative deficit raises concerns among parents and educators about educational equity and student progress. The situation has prompted the creation of a WhatsApp group for parents to coordinate responses and share information about the ongoing disruptions.

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Si Gladman, executive director of The Rationalist Society, described the Labor government's continued support of the current SRE framework as questionable. He argued that parents and school communities have valid reasons to feel angered by what he termed unquestioned support for scripture lessons. The debate continues to highlight tensions between religious accommodation policies and the right to uninterrupted secular education in public schools.