Ngura Pulka — Epic Country: First Nations Art Exhibition Opens at National Gallery of Australia

A major exhibition featuring large-scale works by First Nations artists from the APY Lands has opened at the National Gallery of Australia after a three-year delay. The show, Ngura Pulka — Epic Country, features 30 artworks by 49 artists and explores the artists' stories, culture, and deep connection to the land.

The National Gallery of Australia in Canberra has finally opened the highly anticipated exhibition Ngura Pulka — Epic Country, showcasing the vibrant and deeply rooted artistic traditions of the APY Lands. This artist-led exhibition, featuring 30 large-scale works by 49 First Nations artists from the remote north-west of South Australia, Coober Pedy, and Adelaide, marks a significant cultural moment.

The opening follows a three-year delay due to an investigation into the authenticity of the artworks, which have now been confirmed as genuine. The exhibition, presented in partnership with APY Art Centre Collective, promises a captivating exploration of stories, landscapes, and cultural heritage, offering audiences a unique insight into the heart of the APY Lands.\The exhibition is notable for the scale and narrative depth of its artworks. Head curator of First Nations art at the National Gallery, Tina Baum, emphasized the significance of the artist-led approach and the monumental size of the pieces, with the majority of the works measuring three by three meters. These expansive canvases allow the artists to convey complex stories and the epic nature of the land and their cultural heritage. The artists are sharing their jukurrpa, encompassing their lore and ceremonies, depicting stories of the sky, land, and the underground, providing a diverse cross-section of narratives from the APY Lands. This exhibition provides a powerful platform for the artists to share their stories, connecting with audiences and fostering a deeper understanding of their culture and connection to the land.\The artists themselves express profound pride in showcasing their work, each piece representing their personal connection to their country and cultural heritage. Yankunytjatjara artist Sandra Pumani, whose work is featured in the exhibition, speaks of her deep connection to her home and the precious experiences of growing up in a beautiful place. George Cooley, a Yankunytjatjara artist and community leader, shares his unique perspective of his country in Coober Pedy, capturing the layers of colour and sediments of the landscape. The exhibition is supported by various art centres and collective bodies, demonstrating a collaborative effort between the gallery and the artists. National Gallery director Nick Mitzevich highlighted the fascinating nature of the APY Lands, emphasizing the rich artistic culture and the concentration of artistic talent. The exhibition, running until August 23rd, represents a triumph of artistic integrity and a powerful celebration of First Nations culture, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the stories and spirit of the APY Lands





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