Australia's NHMRC recommends puberty blockers for trans youth under strict conditions. Queensland and NT governments maintain their bans, creating a national divide over gender-affirming care guidelines for minors.

The National Health and Medical Research Council ( NHMRC) released interim advice on Monday stating that puberty blockers can be considered for young trans and gender diverse people. This national recommendation comes with specific conditions, including shared decision-making between the young person, parents, and doctors. The guidance explicitly notes that the treatment is reversible and should only be administered to young people who have reached puberty and are assessed as suitable. This authoritative medical stance stands in direct contrast to existing restrictions imposed by certain state governments.

National Medical Council Guidelines

The NHMRC interim advice outlines that puberty blockers may be part of treatment for young trans people under several conditions. The council emphasized that the decision must be made jointly by the young person, their parents or carers, and their medical practitioners. Health Minister Mark Butler highlighted that the public debate centers on a relatively small group of very vulnerable young people. He noted that this demographic is overrepresented in mental health and suicide statistics, underscoring the gravity of the clinical decisions involved.

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Butler argued that complex medical issues should be referred to the Australian health and medical research body rather than being settled by commentators in major newspapers. He defended the research behind the guidelines, which found a low level of certainty regarding better mental health outcomes for trans and gender diverse teenagers accessing puberty blockers. He explained that it is not unusual for guidelines to indicate a level of low certainty around evidence, citing similar findings in pregnancy care, dementia care, arthritis, and stroke management guidelines.

Queensland and NT Maintain Bans

Public hospitals in both Queensland and the Northern Territory are prohibited from prescribing puberty blockers to children under 18. The Queensland government immediately rejected the NHMRC advice on Monday, insisting they will maintain their bans based on their own reviews of the evidence. Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls stated that the state had already conducted its own independent review and that the NHMRC advice would not change its decision. The state introduced a ban on public hospitals prescribing any gender-affirming hormone treatments in January 2025.

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Queensland's ban followed research in the United Kingdom by paediatrician Hilary Cass. The Cass review of youth gender identity services in the UK found that the international and local evidence base supporting early puberty suppression for minors with gender dysphoria or gender incongruence is remarkably weak. It also noted a lack of long-term data on clinical effectiveness or safety. However, Butler argued that Queensland's own review did not have the status, scope, or purpose of the council. He further stated that the UK review was influenced by questionable private prescribing practices that do not occur in Australia.

The Northern Territory government also announced that its ban will remain in place. A spokesperson for the Northern Territory government told Nine Newspapers that its decision is consistent with those of Queensland, the United Kingdom, and Finland. These jurisdictions have all taken a cautious approach to gender-affirming care for minors. This stance creates a fragmented landscape for healthcare providers and families navigating gender dysphoria across different Australian jurisdictions.

Stakeholder Reactions and Political Debate

Labor ordered the NHMRC review into the prescription of gender-affirming hormones for young people two days after the Queensland government's 2025 ban. Equality Australia welcomed the guidance on Monday, with CEO Anna Brown saying it reinforces that the care trans young people receive in Australia is grounded in evidence. She noted that this care is informed by clinical expertise and guided by the individual needs of young people. Meanwhile, Greens leader David Shoebridge told SBS News Australia should be taking the best advice from the best experts. He described the guidelines as a credible policy considered by medical experts rather than politicians trying to make a political point.

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg told Channel Nine on Tuesday that the transgender community should not be used as a political football. He urged for a focus on supporting the community rather than engaging in partisan disputes. The new guidelines do not require a child to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria, which is psychological distress caused when someone's gender identity does not align with the sex they were assigned at birth. This removal of the diagnostic requirement marks a significant shift in how gender diversity is approached in clinical settings.

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Impact on Clinical Practice and Access

The disparity between national advice and state bans creates immediate challenges for clinical practice. The biggest local gender clinic, located in Melbourne, prescribed puberty blockers to an average of eight young people over eight years. Butler noted that wait times for treatment at this clinic averaged 530 days. He used these figures to argue that the scale of the issue is limited compared to broader public narratives. The NHMRC advice aims to provide a standardized framework for clinicians where such treatments are legally permitted, ensuring that decisions are made with appropriate medical oversight.

For families in Queensland and the Northern Territory, the continued bans mean that public hospitals cannot offer these specific interventions. This leaves them with fewer options for accessing regulated medical care for gender dysphoria. The rejection of the NHMRC advice by these governments highlights a deep ideological divide within Australian politics regarding youth healthcare. As the debate continues, advocacy groups like Equality Australia continue to push for evidence-based care that prioritizes the wellbeing of vulnerable young people. The situation remains dynamic, with potential legal and policy shifts expected as the national conversation evolves.