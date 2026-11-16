NHMRC interim advice says puberty blockers can remain an option for trans youth

The NHMRC has released interim national advice recommending puberty blockers remain a conditional clinical option for certain trans and gender diverse young people, opening public consultation until 18 January.

Puberty blockers should remain a clinical option for certain trans and gender diverse children, according to interim national advice from the National Health and Medical Research Council ( NHMRC).

The advice was released on Monday and is now open for public consultation until 18 January. The NHMRC is Australia's largest medical research organisation and an independent statutory agency funded by the Commonwealth. It was commissioned by the federal government last year to develop national guidelines for the care of trans and gender diverse young people, including priority interim advice on puberty blockers. The interim advice makes a conditional recommendation for the use of puberty blockers in certain circumstances.

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It says a conditional recommendation is made where shared decision-making is essential because different options may suit different individuals, or where the overall certainty of available evidence is low. The committee said both are the case here. The advice says puberty blockers could be considered for a young person with gender incongruence, with or without distress, who is assessed as suitable for treatment and has begun puberty. The decision should be shared between the patient, their carers and clinicians.

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Puberty Blockers Medical History and Definition

It does not require a child to be distressed to be treated. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues, or puberty blockers, are injections that pause aspects of physical development by suppressing sex hormones. They have been used since the 1970s or 1980s to treat children who go through puberty early, known as precocious puberty, and in gender-affirming care since the 1990s. The guidelines describe gender incongruence as the clinical term for a difference between a person's gender and their sex recorded at birth.

It is not a mental health disorder, the advice states. Trans and gender diverse young people experience unjust and avoidable health disparities arising from stigma, discrimination and barriers to accessing health care, it adds. The NHMRC's gender guideline development committee said doctors should prioritise the best interest and wellbeing of the young person and provide care that respects their autonomy. A multi-disciplinary team should be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Not all young people will want or need the same intervention at the same time or age. The committee found the overall certainty of evidence was low, with studies largely observational and generally short-term. It said the available evidence indicates serious adverse events are rare, but a young person using GnRH agonists should be monitored for signs or symptoms that may warrant additional investigations and management.

Evidence Benefits and Risks of Treatment

The reviewers said the evidence showed puberty blockers may improve psychosocial functioning and may reduce suicidality behaviours. They found no eligible evidence on the impact on fertility, fractures or other measures of bone health. The advice was supported by a systematic review of the evidence. The guidelines also criticised a wait and see model as a form of withholding care for children.

It stated this can affect the young person's physical and mental health, wellbeing, and ability to function. Advocates argue pausing puberty temporarily buys patients time to decide if they want to take the next steps towards transitioning with hormones like oestrogen or testosterone. Critics say the medication is experimental and potentially dangerous. Puberty blockers have been the subject of fierce debate, with countries including the UK, Finland and many US states seeking to restrict their use.

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New Zealand introduced a ban on new prescriptions for children with gender dysphoria last year, but the High Court recently ruled the regulations unlawful, meaning doctors can prescribe them again. In Australia, Queensland became the first state to restrict access to puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria who were not already on them in the public system.

Queensland Review and Reversible Effects

It ordered an independent review by psychiatrist Ruth Vine, which found the evidence base was limited and the medication could impact bone health in the short to medium term. However, the review found the effects were reversible and that with proper oversight there can be benefit for a young person in accessing the medication.

The Queensland government said it would continue the pause until 2031 while awaiting results of the UK PATHWAYS trial, which has been delayed because of safety concerns and legal challenges. The Northern Territory has also restricted puberty blockers in the public system. Because the NHMRC guidance is advisory rather than legally mandatory, states and territories can decide how they implement it.

National Guidelines and State Policy Tests

However, it sets up a policy test for Queensland and the Northern Territory. Health Minister Mark Butler asked the NHMRC to develop the national guidelines. He previously told the ABC he expected state and territory governments to give proper consideration to the advice. The full guidelines will address other aspects of care, including the use of gender-affirming hormones, and are expected in 2028.

The interim advice is called Advice on the use of puberty suppressants in the care of trans and gender-diverse people aged under 18. Public consultation is open until 18 January. The Endocrine Society recently examined the use of puberty blockers for precocious puberty and also made a conditional recommendation based on very low certainty evidence.