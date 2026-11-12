Jess Pryles Hosts Feast by Fire, Showcases Austin Pitmasters and Texas Barbecue

Melbourne-raised barbecue expert Jess Pryles hosts the new series Feast by Fire, spotlighting innovative Texas pitmasters like Ali Clem of Michelin-starred La Barbecue in Austin.

Melbourne-raised barbecue authority Jess Pryles, known as the hardcore carnivore and host of the new series Feast by Fire, is showcasing innovative pitmasters in her adopted home of Austin, Texas.

The TV host and cookbook author says you have not tasted barbecue until you have tried it in Texas. One bite of smoked beef brisket in a classic barbecue joint over a decade ago hooked her for life. In Feast by Fire, Pryles visits pitmasters who are doing less common dishes. She says brisket has become quite ubiquitous, and when you have had one good one, they all end up similarly as good.

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Innovative Dishes Take Center Stage

She wanted to put the lens on less common or more unusual dishes that set each barbecue joint apart. From those dishes, Pryles created recipes that people can make at home. She says these are much more accessible and often much faster, because not all of us have a good 16 hours to sit by a smoker. The first pitmaster she visits in the series is Ali Clem of Michelin-starred restaurant La Barbecue in Austin.

Pryles grew up in an enthusiastically meat-eating household in Melbourne, looking forward to steak night. She recalls her dad cooking chicken breasts to the point of being drier than the Sahara, and steaks usually on the side of well done. Her mum still loves well-done meat to this day because that is what she grew up with.

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Then came a life-changing meal in Texas. Pryles says she wanted to eat more and discover how it was made, and then got curious to give it a shot. She remembers going to her Australian butcher and confidently asking for a brisket. They handed her a plastic bag with a piece of meat, and she thought the thing in Texas that is a brisket is five times the size.

From Melbourne Kitchen to Texas Pitmaster

That moment and frustration led her down a path to seeking answers. Pryles worked in communications before getting her break through a blog called Burger Mary. She completed a graduate certificate in meat science at Iowa State University and honed her craft from pitmasters across Texas. She founded the competition governing body the Australasian Barbecue Alliance and operates an online spice store with her Texan husband, Chris.

She has built a substantial TV profile in Australia and the US, including judging Seven's short-lived reality series Aussie Barbecue Heroes. She was also invited to barbecue on the front lawn of Parliament House in Canberra by the Red Meat Advisory Council. She says she was one of only less than 10 people who had deep knowledge of Texas-style barbecue, so she commanded respect from the get-go. Pryles acknowledges barbecue is a male-dominated industry.

She says a certain demographic, particularly Facebook users, every now and again when she gets a viral recipe that skips her own fan base and goes large, will say things like Nice try, sweetheart. You belong in the kitchen. She finds it hilarious because she is making a very nice living off what she does, so she laughs it off. But the men of Texas barbecue are extremely welcoming, and there has not been much pushback.

On women in barbecue, Pryles says women do have to work a little bit harder than men to get the same recognition. She says she works her ass off, but she and Ali Clem are in the position they are in based on their knowledge. She notes people have been cooking over fire for a long time. In hunter-gatherer days, the hunter was traditionally the man, meaning the one staying home and actually cooking the meat was the woman.

She thinks women were barbecuers way back. In the series, Pryles and Clem discuss how to cater for non-meat eaters. Clem is accommodating. Pryles says she has no patience for vegans in a barbecue restaurant.

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She recalls a vegetarian cousin who visited Texas and had all the sides in a barbecue restaurant to have the experience. Pryles thought that was like going to a bar and just ordering a glass of water but saying you had this great cocktail experience. Pryles says she has no problem with vegans and vegetarians.

They are welcome to do what they want as long as they are not being militant about pushing their ideals on other people in a rude, confrontational way. She hunts her own meat, visits slaughterhouses to learn about best practice, and admires the pioneering work of ethologist and livestock machinery inventor Temple Grandin. Pryles feels it is a responsibility, if you are going to be a meat advocate, to understand the full process.

It does not put her off at all. She says if you cannot handle what it takes to get the meat to your plate, perhaps you should not be eating meat. A pitmaster in Austin reminds her that when you see a pit loaded up with 50 briskets, it is 25 animals. She also cites Anthony Bourdain's quote about animal welfare and the meat industry aiming toward the same thing.

Barbecue Diplomacy and Family Gatherings

To get the best quality meat, it often involves a lot of animal welfare, particularly in the pre-slaughter stages. She says we all work towards the same goals for that. These days, when Pryles visits her family in Melbourne, she is the one in charge of the meat. She says they mutually agree that she will be manning the barbecue.

She tends to get most homesick around Australia Day. Whether or not you want it associated with that day, when that ad comes out in January and talks about lamb uniting everybody, she often wonders if we cannot all get around the table with some great grilled meats and share a similar feast, share some commonalities. In the heated political climate in the US, Pryles finds people yearning for connection.

Creating Connection Through Shared Meals

She thinks people are getting by by trying to focus on still being respectful to your neighbour and finding things that connect commonly. From where she sits, she does not see Australia being too far off. For anyone thinking of hosting a barbecue in that spirit, she has some hot tips. She says if you do not have enough heat, you will not get the results you want.