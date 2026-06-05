Nick Coffield's Last-Second Spoil Seals Thrilling Bulldogs Victory Over Hawthorn

Nick Coffield's heroic last-second spoil denied Hawthorn a chance to win and sparked a mass celebration as the Western Bulldogs edged out the Hawks in a nail-biting finish at the MCG.

Western Bulldogs defender Nick Coffield delivered a stunning, match-winning spoil in the final seconds against Hawthorn, securing a pulsating victory for his team. With the Bulldogs clinging to a narrow lead, Hawthorn had one last opportunity to snatch victory when Dylan Moore found space in the forward pocket.

Coffield, exhibiting remarkable anticipation and courage, left his opponent and sprinted from a considerable distance to execute a perfectly timed spoil, preventing a certain score. He then gathered the crumbs and pumped the ball deep into the Bulldogs' forward 50 as the final siren sounded, sealing the dramatic 9.17 (71) to 12.5 (77) win at the MCG.

The act sparked an immediate and joyous celebration from every teammate, who converged on Coffield from across the field to honor his game-saving intervention. The moment was a culmination of resilience for Coffield, who has battled persistent injury and form issues throughout his career. Selected with pick No. 8 by St Kilda in the 2017 draft, he failed to play a senior game in 2022 or 2023 before being traded to the Western Bulldogs ahead of the 2024 season.

After a slow start at the Kennel, managing only 12 games in his first two years, he cemented his place from Round 8 onward and has now played every match, finally beginning to fulfill the immense promise of a top-ten draft selection. His performance, particularly the last-second spoil, drew high praise from captain Marcus Bontempelli, who emphasized the importance of such clutch moments in tight contests.

Bontempelli highlighted Coffield's contribution as emblematic of the team's fighting spirit and the collective effort required to win close games. For Coffield, the moment was a testament to his perseverance and the trust he has built within the squad, marking a defining point in his AFL journey





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Nick Coffield Western Bulldogs Hawthorn Hawks AFL Match-Winning Spoil Last Second MCG Marcus Bontempelli Draft Pick Injury Comeback

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