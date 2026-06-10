Nick Kyrgios 'thrilled to be back' after first singles win in 15 months

Nick Kyrgios has kickstarted his latest comeback with a straight-sets win over world No 36 Corentin Moutet in the first round of the ATP event in Stuttgart.

Nick Kyrgios has kickstarted his latest comeback with a straight-sets win over world No 36 Corentin Moutet in the first round of the ATP event in Stuttgart .

The Australian, once ranked No 13 in the world, had not played a singles match since appearing at the Brisbane International in January, when he lost in 66 minutes to world No 58 Aleksandar Kovacevic. At the Wimbledon warm-up event in Germany on Tuesday, 31-year-old Kyrgios wound back the clock with powerful serves and a smattering of showmanship, with drop shots and tweeners helping to take down Frenchman Moutet 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted less than an hour.

Kyrgios said post-match that he was delighted to be back on court after having doubted his continued participation in top-level tennis. He had a wrist reconstruction and four knee surgeries, so he was really battling, but at the same time he had put in a lot of work and was really feeling good about himself. There were so many times he was thinking: 'Why am I playing? What more do I need to do?

' And he looked at his fans and said this is why he's playing, so he would hang around a little longer. He was pleased with the way he played today and was pleased with the way he was feeling in his body, he had been putting in a lot of work so he was just really happy to be back.

Kyrgios had a quick exit from the Australian Open, where he and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis went out in the first round to fellow Australians Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans. After that defeat, Kyrgios said he would re-evaluate what his schedule looks like. He had done everything he thought he could do, he didn't know what he was going to do.

Those questions were answered, for now at least, after Kyrgios made a winning return to the world circuit in the build-up to Wimbledon, where he reached the final in 2022. A good showing on the grass in Stuttgart could put him in the frame for a wildcard in London. He was so thrilled to be back, and playing some high-level tennis as well, he said. Confident?

He didn't know if that was a word he was feeling quite yet. Obviously, he would see how he felt tomorrow. He would next play Japan's Sho Shimabukuro, ranked 101, on Thursday, after a doubles match with partner Alexander Bublik on Wednesday





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