Investigative journalist Nick McKenzie has won the Gold Walkley for exposing alleged links between underworld figure Mick Gatto and Victorian government infrastructure programs, while Herald photographers swept the 71st annual awards in Sydney.

Investigative journalist Nick McKenzie has won the Gold Walkley for exposing alleged links between underworld figure Mick Gatto and the Victorian government's infrastructure programs, as the masthead's photographers swept the 71st annual awards on Thursday night.

McKenzie's winning work, titled Gatto's rise and a premier's fall, was published in this masthead and on 60 Minutes. It beat the rest of the Walkley winners to take the top prize, marking another illustrious achievement for the star reporter. The Age executive editor Luke McIlveen said the Gold Walkley was due recognition for McKenzie, whom he called the finest investigative reporter in the country. Herald photographers Sam Mooy, Edwina Pickles and Steven Siewert also enjoyed a standout night.

Also read Guardian Australia journalists win Walkley Awards for Pauline Hanson travel and Kardell Lomas investigation

Photographers Win Prizes

Mooy took out the feature photographic essay prize for his work covering the death of Kumanjayi Little Baby and the ensuing riots in Alice Springs. Pickles won the Nikon Photo of the Year for her harrowing photograph of the Bondi Beach massacre, taken moments after police arrived. A blurred version of the image captured in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach terror attack was also referenced among the night's honours.

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Siewert's intimate portrait of late Australian pathologist Richard Scolyer earned him the Nikon Portrait Prize. Baker said the awards reflected the photographers' outstanding work in the past year. Their courage, creativity and dedication to getting the image that brings the story home to our readers is unparalleled, she added.

Tony Wright, the masthead's associate editor and special writer, who recently stepped back from daily duties after more than 50 years in journalism, was honoured for his outstanding contribution at the ceremony in Sydney. Journalism isn't supposed to be a popularity contest, but our much-loved Tony Wright is the exception, McIlveen said. To see Wrighty's storied career acknowledged on the Walkleys stage is a win for the good guys.

Award Winners Include Wright And Hare

Columns on the Bondi massacre and its aftermath earned Wright a Walkley, while Julie Hare was honoured for her series of reports on the governance turmoil plaguing the Australian National University. Age reporters Chris Vedelago and Marta Pascual Juanola, along with the Visual Stories Team, won the explanatory journalism Walkley for their exposé into Australia's illegal tobacco trade. Cartoonist Megan Herbert won the cartoon of the year category for Discarded, which satirised the Albanese government's response to domestic violence.

The ceremony also drew attention to Virginia Giuffre, who called out sexual abuse among the global elite and suffered great personal anguish in the final months of her life in Australia.