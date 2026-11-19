Investigative journalist Nick McKenzie secures his second Gold Walkley Award in two years for his series exposing corruption, marking a significant peak in his decorated career.

Investigative journalist Nick McKenzie has claimed the Gold Walkley Award for the second time in two years, solidifying his status as Australia's most decorated reporter. The announcement was made on Thursday night at the 2026 Walkley Awards ceremony held in Sydney. This victory brings his total career tally of Walkley Awards to twenty-two, a record that underscores his unparalleled influence on Australian journalism.

Gold Walkley Details and Series Impact

McKenzie received the top honor specifically for his investigative series titled "Gatto's rise and a premier's fall." This extensive report was published across the Sydney Morning Herald masthead and broadcast on the television program 60 Minutes. The narrative provided critical evidence that directly contributed to the resignation of Premier Jacinta Allan. It also triggered the creation of a royal commission into corruption within government building sites, a move initiated by Premier Ben Carroll.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Career Context

The significance of this win was highlighted by colleague David Wright, who described the achievement as proof that McKenzie is the best journalist of a generation. Wright noted that the dual Gold Walkleys in a short span reinforce McKenzie's unique position in the media landscape. Although McKenzie has stepped back from daily writing duties, he remains an active columnist and a central figure in investigative reporting. His work has consistently forced high-level political accountability.

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Industry Impact and Future Implications

The recognition extends beyond individual accolades to validate the broader practice of deep investigative journalism in Australia. Elligett, representing the publisher, stated that continued investment in high-quality journalism delivers tangible benefits to readers. He emphasized that the success of reporters like McKenzie, Tony Wright, and the Visual Stories Team demonstrates the robust health of the industry. The awards serve as a reminder that fearless reporting keeps governments accountable and informs the public effectively.