Nico’s and Heinz Team Up for Late-Night Vending Machine Sandwich Pop-Up in Melbourne

A six-month pop-up inspired by Dutch fast-food vending machines offers bespoke sandwiches after dark, including a standout mozzarella in carrozza and a patty melt. Meanwhile, other late-night dining options in Melbourne continue to thrive, offering everything from steak sandwiches to Chilean specialties.

A unique late-night dining experience has arrived in Melbourne, thanks to a collaboration between Nico’s and global condiment giant Heinz . The six-month pop-up, inspired by the Dutch fast-food vending-machine chain Febo, offers a novel way to enjoy bespoke sandwiches after dark.

Located on Kerr Street, the blue-lit room features three vertical vending machines, each dedicated to a hot, exclusive sandwich not found on Nico’s regular menu. Customers simply choose their sandwich, tap the corresponding card reader, and retrieve their meal from the heated compartment. A hotline is available for assistance if any issues arise. One of the standout offerings is the mozzarella in carrozza, an Italian fried mozzarella sandwich that defies expectations.

Despite initial concerns about the sandwich losing its appeal after being held in the vending machine, the dish proves to be a success. The panko-crumbed and deep-fried shell retains its crunch, while the thick shokupan bread maintains its structure and heat. The mozzarella is packed tightly to ensure a satisfying cheese pull, even after 35 minutes. Priced at just $10 and served with a sriracha-laced Heinz mayo dipper, it’s an affordable and satisfying option for late-night cravings.

Another option is the $12 patty melt, which, while a bit more expensive, falls short of expectations. The minced beef is perhaps overworked, resulting in a drier texture than desired. Given the Heinz collaboration, one might expect a saucier experience, but the sandwich lacks the moisture and flavor one would hope for. Despite this, the pop-up offers a fun and convenient way to enjoy late-night eats.

Meanwhile, other late-night dining options in Melbourne continue to thrive. Arguably the best and biggest steak sandwiches in the south-east can be found behind a humble shopfront on Centre Road, open until 9:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. Luke’s, one of Melbourne’s busiest banh mi joints, has extended its hours in Moonee Ponds, now trading until 8 pm.

For those looking to try something different, a south-side spot specializes in Chilean sandwiches, open as late as 9 pm and filled with everything from sizzling steak to beer-braised pork loin. These late-night eateries offer a variety of options for those seeking a satisfying meal after dark





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Nico’S Heinz Late-Night Dining Vending Machine Sandwiches Melbourne Food Scene

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