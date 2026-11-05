Chanel stages first Australian runway show in Sydney with Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie

Chanel held its first ever runway show in Australia on Tuesday, re-staging Matthieu Blazy's debut cruise collection at The Cutaway in Barangaroo, Sydney, with Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Baz Luhrmann among the guests.

Chanel staged its first ever runway show in Australia on Tuesday, re-staging creative director Matthieu Blazy's debut cruise collection at The Cutaway in Barangaroo, Sydney.

Chanel Stages First Ever Runway Show In Australia

The Chanel Cruise 2026/27 collection was first presented in Biarritz in April. Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Baz Luhrmann were among the stars who attended the event, described as one of the biggest moments in Australia's fashion history. Kylie Minogue, EDM producer Dom Dolla and legendary Australian designer Jenny Kee were also at the show. The Sydney set featured carpet the shade of sand, mirrored walls and a labyrinth of rooms, making it similar to the Biarritz presentation.

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That original show was modelled off the atelier Gabrielle Coco Chanel set up in the Basque town in 1915. Australian models Julia Nobis, Emma Balfour and Josephine Akuei, who all walked in the original show, returned for the Sydney staging. They were joined by modelling icons Gemma Ward, Catherine McNeil and Charlee Fraser, plus fresh faces Latahlia Hickling and Tatyana Perry, who made their runway debuts for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week.

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Celebrities and artists including Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran and Atong Atem mixed with fashion editors and the very important clients, or VICs, whom Chanel hopes will feel strongly enough about the experience to visit a boutique when the collection hits stores. Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel, said these moments are about evoking an emotional response that deepens the client's connection to the brand.

It is about offering the best experience to this client, the existing one, and if possible, many new ones, Pavlovsky said. He stressed that each Chanel collection should be relevant to every market, regardless of cultural or geographical context. At Chanel, we never design something special for one city or one market. It is the same collection, but through a new angle.

Sydney Show Marks Turning Point In Australian Relationship With Brand

This Sydney, Australian angle will probably bring something a bit different, in terms of mood, in terms of energy. The show marks a turning point in Australia's relationship with Chanel, which traces back to the 1980s when the house opened its first boutique in Sydney. It is also a precursor for the unveiling of a massive renovation to the Flinders Lane boutique in Melbourne, set to open next week.

Pavlovsky said bringing this specific collection to Australia demonstrates the significance of the moment. He explained the decision to re-stage the cruise collection in Sydney was less about the obvious similarities of the beach, the sea or the surf, and more about what both places mean to the French luxury house. It is more about what Biarritz represents as the roots of Mademoiselle Chanel, said Pavlovsky, who has been president of Chanel's fashion division since 2004.

It is where she set up her very first atelier, it is where she started to design haute couture. Blazy's designs were influenced by Chanel's relationship with the seaside town and how it informed her radical sensibilities. It is where Chanel first had the idea to set up her couture atelier in 1915.

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Show Highlights Biarritz As Inspirational Roots For Coco Chanel

At the time, the seaside town had become a safe haven for aristocrats, intellectuals and artists retreating from Paris during World War I, including Pablo Picasso, Man Ray and Jean Cocteau. It is also where Chanel started experimenting with ideas about workwear and fabrication, and where she designed the little black dress, which is celebrating its centenary this year. Blazy refers to it as the first revenge dress.

Crafted from jersey and minimal in design but elevated to the status of couture, Chanel's revenge was making the upper class of Biarritz covet an item they would have otherwise considered below them. It was super interesting for Matthieu, for his first cruise collection, to deep dive on Biarritz and Mademoiselle Chanel, and consider the inspiration Biarritz provided to Mademoiselle Chanel, Pavlovsky said, describing it as a very meaningful collection for the house.

It is not a cruise collection like any other, it is very unique because of these references, and relevancy of who Mademoiselle Chanel was. For me, it was a big step for Matthieu as a designer, to be able to dare and to go in this area. It is quite interesting. We felt this collection was quite good for a market that we want to grow.

Brand Hopes Australian Audience Finds Joy In Matthieu Blazy Work

If there is one word that is quickly becoming synonymous with Blazy and his generation-defining work at Chanel, it is joy. Pavlovsky returned to that when describing what he hopes the Australian audience will take from seeing Blazy's work up close. We just want to make people happy, make people feel joyful, he said. If they are in a good mood: job done.