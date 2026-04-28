Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Unfollows Keith Urban Amid Divorce

Sunday Rose, daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, has unfollowed her father on social media following the finalization of their divorce, signaling support for her mother and highlighting a growing rift within the family. Reports suggest strained relations and new romantic interests are contributing to the situation.

The recent finalization of the divorce between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban continues to unfold with personal ramifications extending to their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith.

Sunday Rose, the 17-year-old daughter of the former couple, has publicly demonstrated her support for her mother by unfollowing her father, Keith Urban, on social media while continuing to follow Nicole Kidman. This action, perceived as a significant gesture, comes amidst reports of a growing distance between Urban and his daughters. The couple, once considered a Hollywood power pair, announced their separation in September 2025, bringing an end to their two-decade marriage.

The divorce proceedings, finalized in January of this year, have been accompanied by speculation regarding the reasons behind the split and its impact on the family dynamic. Sunday Rose has consistently expressed admiration for her mother, publicly acknowledging her as a major source of inspiration. In a March interview with Elle magazine, she stated, “My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do.

” This sentiment appears to be reflected in her recent social media activity and her close relationship with Kidman, with the pair frequently seen together at high-profile events such as Paris Fashion Week and the Fashion Awards in London. Reports suggest that the relationship between Urban and his daughters had become strained even before the divorce was finalized. Celebrity reporter Rob Shuter indicated that the issues were not new, stating that the situation 'has been building for a while.

' Sources close to the family have described Urban’s recent behavior as indicative of a 'midlife crisis,' suggesting a significant change in his personality. Leaked divorce documents revealed that Sunday Rose and Faith will primarily reside with Kidman, with Urban granted visitation rights every other weekend. The situation has been further complicated by rumors of new romantic relationships for both Kidman and Urban.

Urban is allegedly involved with 26-year-old country singer Karley Scott Collins, who accompanied him on his recent tour. This alleged relationship is believed to have exacerbated the tension with his daughters. An insider revealed to Daily Mail that Urban may be living with Scott Collins, prompting Sunday Rose and Faith to publicly align themselves with their mother.

Meanwhile, Kidman has been linked to Simon Baker, a close friend and former co-star. While neither Kidman nor Baker have confirmed the rumors, their close proximity and evasive responses to questions have fueled speculation. Sunday Rose, pursuing a career as a model with appearances for brands like Miu Miu, Christian Dior, and Calvin Klein, embodies her mother’s advice to ‘always be on time’ and appears to be navigating the complexities of her family’s situation with a clear sense of loyalty.

Urban has not yet publicly addressed the rumors surrounding his personal life or his relationship with his daughters, leaving the family dynamic shrouded in uncertainty





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Sunday Rose Divorce Celebrity News Family Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This is how we do it: ‘Testosterone restored my orgasms – I’m climaxing six to 10 times a session’The hormone revitalised Rose’s mind-blowing multiple orgasms, which are a huge turn-on for Jim

Read more »

Wild vision of casino arrestA Perth man has been dramatically arrested at the Crown Casino after allegedly pointing a novelty cigarette lighter which looked like a gun at a car on Sunday.

Read more »

Police say they believe missing five-year-old Alice Springs girl has been abductedNorthern Territory Police say they believe a missing five-year-old girl in Alice Springs was abducted from her home at a town camp early on Sunday morning.

Read more »

‘Struggling to adapt’: NRL’s big change has Bellamy’s Storm facing evolve or die ultimatumNRL: The Sunday Night with Matty Johns panel the Melbourne Storm recent spell of form and if they could potentially miss finals.

Read more »

ASX set to fall, Wall Street steady as oil prices rise; Microsoft, OpenAI loosen partnershipThe US stock market’s record-breaking rally is stalling after uncertainty rose over the weekend about what will happen next in the Iran war, while oil prices rose.

Read more »

ASX set to fall, Wall Street steady as oil prices rise; Microsoft, OpenAI loosen partnershipThe US stock market’s record-breaking rally is stalling after uncertainty rose over the weekend about what will happen next in the Iran war, while oil prices rose.

Read more »