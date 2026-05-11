Nicole Kidman's Mother's Day post questioned, with critics highlighting her omission of two of her older children

Nicole Kidman shared a tribute photo of herself with her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, on Mother's Day. However, her two older children from her marriage to Tom Cruise were not part of the post, leading to criticism and discussion on social media.

Nicole Kidman had her Mother's Day post questioned after her two daughters were part of the tribute while her two older children from her previous marriage were not mentioned.

The post was met with criticism as some fans pointed out the omission and others defended Kidman suggesting a choice by her children to live out of the spotlight. Kidman has spoken fondly of her older children and remains committed to supporting them despite their choice to follow their father into the Church of Scientology, causing some speculation of a family rift. Despite the rumors, Kidman remains committed to unconditional love for her children





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Nicole Kidman Mother's Day Post Children's Inclusion Criticism Church Of Scientology

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