Nigel Farage Faces Scrutiny Over Undisclosed £5 Million Donation from Crypto Billionaire

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is under investigation for failing to declare a £5 million gift from billionaire Christopher Harborne, raising concerns about transparency in political funding. The donation, which was not disclosed before Farage’s election campaign, has sparked calls for an inquiry by the Electoral Commission and the parliamentary commissioner. Farage has avoided addressing the issue, while senior party figures downplay its significance, claiming it was meant for security purposes. The controversy underscores the influence of wealthy donors in British politics and the need for stricter disclosure rules.

Nigel Farage , the leader of Reform UK, faced intense scrutiny on Friday over a £5 million gift he received from billionaire Christopher Harborne , which was not declared before his election campaign.

The revelation, first reported by the Guardian, has sparked calls for an investigation by the Electoral Commission and the parliamentary commissioner, as the donation falls within the 12-month period before Farage took office. According to parliamentary rules, MPs must disclose any personal benefits that could be linked to their political activities, and failure to do so could result in penalties.

Farage, however, dismissed the controversy during an interview with LBC Radio, deflecting questions by accusing the media of using illegally obtained information. He avoided addressing the substance of the issue, instead focusing on Reform UK’s recent election gains, including the party’s first-ever London council victory in Havering.

Meanwhile, senior figures within Reform UK, including party chair David Bull, downplayed the significance of the donation, claiming it had not been a topic of concern among voters. Bull argued that the £5 million was intended for Farage’s security, a claim met with skepticism by critics, including Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who sarcastically compared the amount to the infamous Brink’s-Mat robbery.

The controversy highlights the growing influence of wealthy donors in British politics, with Harborne’s total contributions to Reform UK in 2025 reaching £12 million—the largest single donation by a living person to a British political party. As pressure mounts, questions remain about the transparency of political funding and whether Farage’s failure to disclose the gift constitutes a breach of parliamentary ethics





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